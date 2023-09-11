NEWBURYPORT — A giant game of Tetris played out along the boardwalk Monday morning when a massive tugboat nudged an equally impressive barge into a finite space as dozens of people watched.
The sublime sight marks the beginning of the $5.3 million second phase of the waterfront bulkhead repair project.
"We've been telling folks we will be mobilizing after Labor Day and, here we are," Chief of Staff Andrew Levine said. "This is a big day."
The first phase of the bulkhead project was completed in 2014 and included repairs to the fish pier on the east side of the waterfront, as well as the docks on the west side.
The project's second phase will see the bulkhead's concrete cap raised to address sea level rise, while also repairing or replacing corroding anchor bolts and breaking mooring piles.
Work began late Monday morning when the 98-foot tugboat, the James Charles, brought a roughly 91-foot barge to the municipal docks on the waterfront. A pair of one-man outboard motorboats were also used to maneuver the barge into place in the inner embayment.
Deputy Harbormaster Joe Grande said his department will soon remove the municipal docks in the inner embayment and workers will then replace the steel sheeting with cement-reinforced composite sheeting.
"It will be all brand new and will look just like the dock at the back of our office," he said. "It will be really nice and we will be able to accommodate bigger boats, as well."
Levine said the construction will run throughout the winter with a summer 2024 completion date.
The bulkhead project will also be under construction at the same time as the $6 million first phase of the Market Landing Park construction and expansion project, which has been underway directly to the east of the inner embayment since last month.
"There will be time when the boardwalks are interrupted. But they will be working in shorter sections so that it will provide minimal inconvenience to folks," Levine said. "But that will be necessary in order to finish these projects. And, without this bulkhead, we don't have a Market Landing Park. This is a crucial piece of infrastructure that's going to protect us for the next 40 years, at least."
Once the bulkhead work is done, Grande said the municipal docks in the inner embayment will be returned to their usual spots.
"Everything will go back to the way it was, except reinforced and much nicer," he said. "There will be new electrical with 100-amp service for the boats. Right now, the electrical service is really not up to par."
Steve Carr was taking a walk along the waterfront just as the James Charles was pulling in Monday and simply had to call his wife, Kate, who quickly joined him.
Kate Carr said her quick dash down to the waterfront was worth the trip.
"It's pretty remarkable," she said. "It's been quite something to see the dance they have to do to get everything in place."
The current phase of the bulkhead project will be paid for with $2.25 million in federal community project funding, a $1.3 million state Seaport Economic Council grant, as well as $1.75 million from the federal Economic Development Administration.
Levine praised the work of special project manager Geordie Vining, grant writer Nancy London, as well as U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Salem, for their assistance in making the project a reality.
"It's great to see this happening and, with the amount of federal and state support that we have received, it has become a minimal lift for taxpayers," he said. "So that's fantastic."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.