NEWBURYPORT — The Oakland Street home that is soon to be featured on the public television program “This Old House,” will be one of the 10 homes opening their doors to the public when the Anna Jaques Aid Association’s Holiday House Tour makes its return to the traditional in-home experience this Saturday.
Kristin Hunter has been co-chairperson of the Holiday House Tour Committee for the past 14 years and said this year’s self-guided tour will lead visitors through festively decorated homes and unique spaces.
The Anna Jaques Aid Association is a nonprofit organization that raises funds to improve patient care at Anna Jaques Hospital, which Hunter said will typically takes in roughly $40,000 per Holiday House Tour.
“It’s a great fundraiser and the Aid Association recently just donated over $125,000 to the hospital. This is one of a couple of events that raises money,” she said.
The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and tickets are $30 in advance, $35 the day of the tour. They can also be purchased at the Anna Jaques gift shop and Chococoa in the Tannery Marketplace, as well as online at: annajaqueshospitalaidassociati.ticketspice.com/holiday-house-tour-2022.
Melissa Schwab and her husband, Palen, have spent the past year working on a six-month renovation of their Greek revival home at 44 Oakland St., along with the producers of “This Old House” and will be featuring their home on the house tour Saturday morning.
“It really has been a whirlwind of a year, with the renovation and doing the show and the town was such a huge part it all. So, this is a nice way to end the year by opening up the house and sharing it with the town and the neighborhood,” she said.
While the Schwabs’ “This Old House” experience will begin airing in January, Holiday House Tour ticket holders will get a chance to meet the show’s host Tom Silva at 44 Oakland St., from 10 am. to 11:30 a.m.
“This is the first time our house has ever been on the tour, so I hope I’ve done enough and people will be excited to come and see the house that will have Tommy Silva in the kitchen,” Schwab said.
Hunter said she has been working with sponsor Fruh Realty to get the 28th annual Holiday House Tour up and running, both inside and outside the featured homes and unique spaces.
The Anna Jaques Aid Association had to navigate its way through the COVID-19 pandemic over the past two years by offering Holiday House Tours that included social distancing but will be able to invite everyone inside this year’s homes.
“We have one home in Newbury that overlooks Joppa Flats and we featured the front of the house on the tour back in 2020. We actually couldn’t gather more than eight people on the property, unless they were family back then and all the people were saying that they were betting it was spectacular on the other side. But, this year, people will be able to see all sides,” Hunter said.
The Holiday House Tour will also feature a Federalist-style home on the corner of High Street and Buck, as well as 14-acre High Road estate in Newbury.
“That home is owned by the Anderson family and overlooks the Great Marsh of Newbury. They have done an incredible job renovating the home and adding to the outdoor space that it has. They have your typical swimming pool but then they have more of an extended living space. They have dining areas and gathering areas and extended vegetable gardens and flower gardens that they’ve also added throughout COVID,” Hunter said. “So I think that property is gonna be a real treat for people to visit.”
Hunter added the Holiday House Tour has become a traditional favorite among locals and non-locals alike.
“We have so many mothers and daughters, groups of women, husbands and wives and this is their tradition. I always get asked how people get around on the tour and I’ve seen people who the rent limos and trolleys. I even met a group of ladies who rented a school bus one year,” she said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
