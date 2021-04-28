NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Art Association is joining with the New England Sculptors Association and the Firehouse Center for the Arts to open three exhibitions this week.
“Positivity” features 19 sculptural works juried by sculptor Christopher Gowell and co-presented by the New England Sculptors Association. The exhibition will be on display in the NAA’s Hills Gallery through May 9 with a Zoom awards ceremony May 8 from 10 to 10:30 a.m., according to a press release.
Two awards will be given: the Juror’s Choice Award and the People’s Choice Award voted by viewers online and at the gallery. In-person visitors can vote at the NAA, and visitors to the online gallery can vote at www.nesculptors.org/positivity. Visit nesculptors.org for the Zoom link to the awards ceremony.
Gowell has a bachelor of fine arts from the University of New Hampshire and a master of fine arts in sculpture from Boston University. She founded the Sanctuary Arts School and Sculpture Center in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and has significant public pieces to her credit throughout New Hampshire.
She is a member of the National Sculpture Society and Ogunquit Artists Collaborative. Her work can be seen at Bowersock Gallery in Provincetown and on her website: www.christophergowell.com.
Artists whose work will be included in “Positivity” are Elisa Adams, David Adilman, Anthony Alemany, Jeffrey Briggs, Lindley Briggs, Jeffrey Cooper, Memy Ish Shalom, Cindy Journey, Daniel Kovacevic, Madeleine Lord, Maria Luongo, Brad Matthews, Daniel Myers, Tone Ørvik, Dan Rocha and Karin Stanley.
Another exhibition, “Our Common Ground,” opens Friday and is presented through May 23 by the NAA and the Firehouse Center for the Arts at the Institution for Savings Gallery, 1 Market Square, Newburyport. Gallery hours are Thursday through Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.
The pop-up exhibition, curated by Rosalie Cuttichia, features a wide range of mediums and styles from 15 artists at 14 Cedar Street in Amesbury. The artists are Julie Airoldi, Muriel Angelil, Sue Charles, Lisa Clark, Jane Coder, Nick Corvinus, Rosalie Cuttichia, Anne Duncan, Rick Hayes, Marcia Herson, Tricia Jones, Wenda Shelter, Adrienne Silversmith, Andrea Stoehr, and Rachel Wilcox.
A third exhibition at the NAA’s Sargent Gallery will feature Sara Demrow Dent of Newburyport and Cheryl Dyment of Middleton through May 9.
Dent’s acrylic and charcoal paintings are complemented by original poetry focusing on themes of time and family, and influenced by her life in Newburyport and Maine.
Dyment’s abstract work features oils and acrylics on canvas or paper while mixing in other drawing or painting mediums.
Gallery hours are being extended on the two Fridays of the exhibit from 5 to 7 p.m. to allow visitors to meet the artists. Masks are required for visitors and staff, and social distancing must be maintained with gallery capacity limited to 10 visitors at a time. Regular gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m.
For more information, contact the NAA at 978-465-8769 or naa@newburyportart.org. NAA’s website is www.newburyportart.org.
