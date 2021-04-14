NEWBURY — With two Select Board seats up for grabs in the election May 11, three candidates are making their cases to voters.
Incumbents Alicia Greco and Geoffrey Walker are seeking their third and fifth terms, respectively, while Dana Packer is a newcomer, looking to unite what he sees as a divide.
Greco, who serves as vice chair, was elected to the board in 2015 after realizing the state of the town’s financial trouble.
“We were junk bond rated,” she said. “We had dilapidated, condemned buildings. We had a police station that should’ve been condemned, and there was a small group of people that was trying to push for an override.”
Greco, who has a bachelor’s degree in accountancy from Bentley College in Waltham, works as an animal welfare coordinator at Charles River Laboratories in Wilmington.
“As part of the leadership team in Newbury now, I worked hard to turn this town around,” she said, citing what is now a well-managed town with built-up financial reserves and a stabilization fund.
Walker’s interest in the Select Board has been similar.
Walker, a former elementary school teacher and former Planning Board member, was elected to the board in 2009, saying, “It was very apparent that Newbury was headed forward into bankruptcy.”
Like Greco, Walker wants to keep the town “fiscally sound with a low tax rate, good schools and town services.”
Greco and Walker cited the town’s AAA bond rating, as well as its tax rate of $10.66 per $1,000 of assessed value, as the accomplishments they have been part of over the years.
Walker found it especially “devastating” when the town had to lay off police officers and Highway Department workers, as well as slash town services, due to its financial issues a few years ago.
Walker, who has a master’s degree in education from Springfield College, is the maker of Hank Walker Decoys and a conservationist with the Great Marsh Partnership.
Packer, who attended the now-closed Nathaniel Hawthorne College in Antrim, New Hampshire, is a retired U.S. Air Force lieutenant colonel and retired pilot for Delta Airlines.
While growing up in Newbury, he was intrigued with airplanes and flying due to the proximity of Plum Island Airport and the air traffic he would watch from his home. He even worked at the airport from the age of 14 to his early 20s, kicking off his career as a flight instructor.
With his many years in the Air Force and at Delta, Packer said he has a lot of leadership qualities that would transfer over to the Select Board. He also has the time to dedicate himself to the town now that he is retired.
Packer acknowledged a divide in town and on the Select Board, in particular, noting that it’s not helping the residents of Newbury.
Making it clear that he does not want to criticize those now on the board, Packer said he is not drawn to any particular side and intends to work with every member to improve the board as a whole.
“I feel that getting on the Select Board, I will have the ability to bring the people together and to make it one cohesive board that can operate with respect for one another,” he said.
Contrary to some rumors, Packer denied he would be looking to remove Tracy Blais as town administrator. He cited some of her accomplishments, saying the town would not have reserve accounts without her and that she “would be a very hard person to replace.”
While Packer said he understood why some residents do not always agree with her, he also recognized that it is the responsibility of the Select Board to work with her on decisions and take responsibility, too.
Greco and Walker also expressed their faith in Blais.
“It’s her direction that got us here,” Greco said, “so I think the Select Board’s responsibility is to put leadership into place to keep Newbury solvent, keep our tax rate low, keep our schools strong.
She noted there is a lot of misinformation on social media about the town administrator.
As one of the people who hired Blais, Walker said she really “rolled up her sleeves” and went to work in her first year.
Addressing the divide on the current board, Walker said he is “the consensus guy” who always looks to end any discussion that goes off topic and focus on the matters at hand.
Looking ahead to the next three years, all three candidates agreed that finding homes for Town Hall and the Council on Aging is critical.
“We’re a 400-year-old community that doesn’t have a home, and we belong on the green,” Greco said. “That’s where we were and that’s where I strongly believe Town Hall should be.”
Town Hall, the Council on Aging and the completion of bathrooms on Plum Island are the most important capital needs, according to Greco. She believes Town Hall can be purchased using the savings the town has now at a “minimal taxpayer expense.”
Walker said the current Council on Aging space on Hanover Street is “extremely inadequate.”
In terms of whether the town should seek one building for both Town Hall and the council or two separate buildings, he said it is up to voters to decide.
Packer, however, wants more options for residents, saying he would like to work with the Planning Board and the council to come up with a list of possible solutions.
“The people of Newbury are given plans for different, specific things to do and the only thing that they really get to think about is, ‘How much are we going to pay for it?’” he said. “I don’t want to have to make a decision or a vote on one, single $11 million building for the people without any other options.”
Packer also cited a need to move forward with Chapter 40B affordable housing projects in town, saying that the more developers who come in with proposals, the more the wetlands and other natural resources are in danger.
For Walker, his focuses also include bringing more Chapter 40B housing in and protecting the large open spaces and natural resources in town.
As a founding member of the Merrimack River Beach Alliance and a longtime Great Marsh consultant and specialist, Walker said the health of the rivers, a fruitful clam industry and the protection of Plum Island in the face of storm surge are constantly on his mind.
Greco said she wants to keep pressure on the state to improve the Chapter 70 formula, which determines how much money school districts will receive.
While recent efforts to approve the Student Opportunity Act are an improvement, she said it doesn’t go far enough to help regional districts such as Triton.
As an appointed member of the Fiscal Policy Committee of the Massachusetts Municipal Association, Greco said she won’t let officials forget.
“The state of Massachusetts has stepped away from its obligation of funding public education and they’re not paying their fair share,” she said. “They’re pushing more and more of the costs onto the three towns, and we’re so small that we don’t have a way to make up that money.”
