MERRIMAC — A former town moderator and a recent high school graduate are among a quartet of potential candidates for the Board of Selectmen in the November election.
First-term Selectman Ralph Spencer resigned his seat on June 29, opening the door to potential replacements.
According to Town Clerk Gwendolyn Lay Sabbagh, four prospective candidates have taken out nomination papers to fill the seat vacated by Spencer.
Each candidate must obtain 34 signatures from registered voters in order to be placed on the Nov. 3 general election ballot and all but one have done that, the clerk said.
Robert Bender of 55 School St. was town moderator from 1993 to 2019 and has been certified to be placed on the November ballot.
Recent Pentucket Regional High School graduate Benjamin Beaulieu, of 15 Burnside Lane and Timothy Boyd, of 20 Hansom Drive will also be on the election ballot.
Chris Manni, of 10 Dunvegan Drive was involved with the municipal ballot question committee We Are Pentucket but has yet return his nomination papers to the Clerk's Office, according to Lay Sabbagh. "A candidate must return their papers to me for certification by Sept. 29," Lay Sabbagh said. "The election will run in conjunction with the state election. Residents will receive a separate ballot for the Merrimac selectmen's race."
