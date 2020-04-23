NEWBURYPORT – This week’s Local Pulse broadcast will include interviews with Newburyport Superintendent Sean Gallagher, Lyndsey Haight, executive director of Our Neighbors' Table, and state Rep. Lenny Mirra, R-Georgetown, talking about issues in the communities, primarily focused on the coronavirus pandemic.
Host Joe DiBiase, who broadcast live on Saturdays from The Daily News newsroom before the pandemic, has been conducting interviews by phone and posting the show at 6 p.m. Friday to be listened to at www.newburyportnews.com/localpulse at any time.
