Three key personnel retire from Newburyport Public Schools

NEWBURYPORT — With three district leaders retiring this month, the School Committee and Superintendent Sean Gallagher took a moment last week to recognize the contributions these key players made to the city’s schools over the years.
Assistant Superintendent Angela Bik and Nancy Lysik, director of finance and human resources, are both retiring after 32 years, and Cathy Riccio, the district director of nursing and health services, is retiring after nine years.
School Committee member Steven Cole spoke on behalf of his colleagues at their meeting June 21, saying “all three of these professionals contributed to my and the School Committee’s ability to make informed decisions in the best interest of our school district and for all those whom we serve.
“While the roles in which they performed vary, I believe each considered it an honor and privilege to pursue their respective vocations within the Newburyport school district,” he added. “All were able to nurture their passions while doing their job and doing it well.”
He thanked all three on behalf of the district’s students, families, faculty, staff and administrators.
“I’ve always thought that it was a sign of a good system when people sort of grow in your system and take on more and more responsibilities,” School Committee member Bruce Menin said, noting that Bik has done just that in her three decades with the district.
Bik started as a Title I teacher in 1989, assisting students in Grades 5-8 with literacy and math. She then became a middle school teacher and taught science.
“I fell in love with teaching the first time I saw one of my students inspired,” Bik said in a statement after the meeting. “There is a joy in teaching like no other.”
As a team teacher, she especially saw strength in “the power of collaboration” and the ability to bounce ideas off other teachers. This team approach was “the foundation for my future” and something she incorporated throughout her career.
As a teacher at the middle school, Bik also pursued a master’s degree in curriculum and technology because she saw technology as “a way to increase experiential learning for students as well as teachers.”
She submitted a proposal for technology integration and the principal loved it so much that he hired her as the school’s curriculum coordinator and technology integration specialist — her first administrative role.
Bik went on to become the district’s director of curriculum, serving also as the director of Title I, where she got her start.
In 2011, she became assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction and had the opportunity to help others find new paths in education.
“My goal has always remained the same — to have a positive impact on the learning experience of our students,” Bik said. “I have learned that it really is all about the relationships, even the challenging ones. None of us realize success alone. I am proud of all that we have accomplished.”
The retiring assistant superintendent is grateful to all those she had the opportunity to work with over the years, including her administrative assistant, Nancy Tancreti.
“It has been a full and rewarding career that has taken me in directions I had never imagined,” Bik said. “I have been educated as well as being the educator, and my ability to see all sides of a situation has been key to my being an effective administrator and problem solver.”
Lysik, who has also spent three decades in the district, has been the go-to person for all questions related to business and the budget.
“What I have found extraordinary about working with Nancy is the unconditional respect she has among everybody in this district,” Menin said, noting that her expertise has moved the district forward with union bargaining and helped others understand how financing in schools even works.
Riccio, who was named School Nurse Administrator of the Year by the Massachusetts School Nurse Organization earlier this year, has used her passion for public health to connect with students in various ways over the years.
For the past year and a half, she has been a member of the medical advisory team, guiding the district through the many unknowns of the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to that, she led educational initiatives on topics such as vaping and substance abuse.
“I think the success that we have experienced as a district over the last few years has been directly a result of their efforts, their input and their consultations,” Superintendent Sean Gallagher said of all three women.
“For people that have had an incredible career like they have, you don’t replace an Angela Bik, a Nancy Lysik, a Cathy Riccio,” the superintendent said. “The only hope that we can do is build upon the legacy that they’re leaving behind.”
The district has hired LisaMarie Ippolito as assistant superintendent, Philip Littlehale as business manager and Lauren McDonald as district director of nursing and health services, all officially starting Thursday.
