NEWBURY — Two incumbents on the Select Board will face a challenger in a race for two seats at the May 11 election.
Alicia R. Greco and Geoffrey H. Walker are each seeking reelection for three-year Select Board seats. Dana J. Packer is also running in a bid for one of the two seats.
The Select Board voted unanimously Tuesday night to have early in-person voting for the May 11 town election take place between May 3 at 8 a.m. and May 10 at noon.
Gov. Charlie Baker signed legislation last week to extend mail-in and early voting options through June 30 amid COVID-19 concerns. Town Clerk Leslie Haley said early voting will take place during normal business hours:
Monday, May 3, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Tuesday, May 4, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Wednesday, May 5 and Thursday, May 6, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Monday, May 10, 8 a.m. to noon.
Appointments are not required, but voters can call the town clerk's office ahead of time to ensure a spot. In adherence to social distancing, the town clerk can only accommodate up to three voters in the office at any time. Additionally, voters can fill out their applications or written requests for early voting ahead of time to make the process even smoother.
Mail-in ballots must be requested in writing and include the voter's name, address, date of birth and signature. Ballots will be mailed to applicants as soon as the town receives them, which will likely be about April 14, Haley said. Applications must be received by May 5 at 5 p.m.
Ballots can be returned to the town clerk's office by mail, in person or to the official ballot box at Town Hall, 12 Kent Way.
"One other benefit that I see with the vote-by-mail option is that it also allows ample time for voters to research candidates and make voting decisions," Haley said.
The annual town meeting is Tuesday, April 27, 7 p.m. at the Triton Regional High School auditorium, 112 Elm St. in Byfield. The Select Board is expected to finalize the town warrant at its next meeting, Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Polling hours for the May 11 town election are expected to be 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Firefighter's Memorial Hall, 3 Morgan Ave. for precinct 1 and Newbury Town Library, 0 Lunt St. for precinct 2.
Candidates seeking reelection for positions, unopposed, include F. N. "Budd" Kelley III for a three-year Board of Assessors position, Elaine A. Byrne for a three-year Board of Health position, R. Perry Collins for a four-year constable position, Joseph P. "Pete" Fotino for a three-year position as fish commissioner, Terry A. Litterst and Richard M. Ravin for the two three-year library trustee positions, Peter C. Paicos Jr. for a five-year position on the Planning Board and Leslie A. Haley for three more years as town clerk.
Running unopposed for other open positions include Thomas H. Howard for a three-year unexpired term as constable and Patrick J. Gormley for three years as Trustee of First Settlers Burial Ground.
For the Triton Regional School Committee, Matthew Landers is running against incumbent Paul Goldner for a three-year seat representing Newbury.
The town is working to organize a candidates forum ahead of the election. Details are expected to be announced soon.
Candidates have until April 8 at 5 p.m. to withdraw their nomination papers prior to the printing of the ballots.
For more information or to access an absentee ballot application, visit www.townofnewbury.org/town-clerk/news/annual-town-election-information-and-absentee-ballot-application-2021.
Also during the meeting, police Chief John Lucey reported that Newbury's COVID-19 case count is in the "gray category" with a 1.1% positive test rate.
The Lower Merrimack Valley Regional Collaborative administered 1,200 doses of COVID-19 vaccines Saturday and 1,200 doses Sunday, and will continue that distribution trend, Lucey said. A majority of the town's senior citizens have been vaccinated, he said.
To learn more about the vaccines or receive assistance in securing an appointment, call the Council on Aging at 978-462-8114.
Officials are targeting May 4 to reopen town offices, but it's too early to say whether meetings will return to an in-person format, the police chief said.
"The trend is looking really promising for us and everybody and so, we are very optimistic that things will be back to normal — at least, for the town offices and getting people back in the offices," he said.
