Three Scouts receive Eagle Awards

AMESBURY – On a recent morning on the shore of Lake Attitash, three members of Boy Scout Troop 4 were presented their Eagle Scout Awards.
They were: Bryce Jackson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Bowen Jackson, and twin brothers Jack and Noah White, sons of Mr. and. Mrs. George White. They completed their trail to Eagle.
After an opening ceremony led by Eagle Scouts Cam Corneau and Alex McDougall, Eagle Scout Caleb Huston shared the history of the award.
Dave O’Brien, longtime assistant Scoutmaster and troop camping coordinator, told some short stories about the Scouts on camping trips and then talked about the statistics of 100 Scouts and what they are now doing.
Scoutmaster Ron Fuller presented the Eagle Awards to the Scouts followed by reading letters of congratulations from dignitaries and politicians, including a visit from state Rep. James Kelcourse, R-Amesbury, with special citations. Recent Eagle Scout Matthew Freeman administered the Eagle Scout Charge to close the ceremony.
All three boys joined Troop 4 together in 2013 and progressed through the ranks over the last seven years.
Jackson served the troop as assistant patrol leader, patrol leader, assistant senior patrol leader and webmaster. He also earned 25 merit badges and the World Conservation Award.
For his Eagle project, he repainted the stage area in the gymnasium at Market Street Baptist Church and created a separator wall on the stage to create more storage for the church. The project involved numerous Scouts, friends and adults to complete the work, totaling close to 100 hours. Donations were made by Home Depot of Seabrook.
Jackson is an avid camper, totaling 92 nights out, hiking 32 miles and providing 84 hours of service to the community, church and troop.
Jack White earned 21 merit badges, 11 of which are required of all Eagle Scouts. For his Eagle project, he teamed up with the preservation committee at the Macy-Colby House in Amesbury, a museum on the National Historic Register, and cleaned the attic.
Items were sorted, the area cleaned, and new storage created. He then created an Excel list of all the items in the house, making it possible for patrons to discover information on the house with a quick scan of a QR code. He served the troop as patrol leader, senior patrol leader and instructor. He also earned the World Conservation Award and the Snorkeling BSA award.
His brother Noah crossed over from Pack 4 and progressed through the ranks. He served the troop as assistant senior patrol leader, patrol leader, instructor and webmaster.
He earned 22 merit badges, the Snorkeling BSA Award and the World Conservation Award, along with being elected to the Order of the Arrow, a Boy Scout service organization.
For his Eagle project, he cleaned, restored and repainted four of the main rooms in the education building of Market Street Baptist Church.
With help from fellow Scouts, family members and friends, he spent more than 75 hours completing the project.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.