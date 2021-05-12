A steady stream of voters cast ballots at the Hilton Senior Center in Salisbury on Tuesday while voter turnout was light in Newbury.
Salisbury and Newbury joined Rowley — the third town in the Triton Regional School District — in holding town elections, with voters in all three communities casting ballots for School Committee candidates.
Salisbury voters had to pick two candidates out of three running for selectman, while Newbury saw three candidates running for two seats on its Select Board.
Salisbury Town Clerk Melinda Morrison said her office tallied 458 votes as of 1 p.m.
“It’s been steady and a little bit busier than I expected,” she said. “It’s a nice day out there, so that makes it easier for people to get here.”
Salisbury Selectmen Chuck Takesian and Donna Abdulla were both running for reelection, while political newcomer Robert Roy was looking to fill one of the two seats.
All three selectman candidates spent a good part of their day campaigning in front of the Hilton Senior Center.
“I’m feeling good,” Roy said on his way in to vote. “I’m feeling positive. I have been seeing a lot of support and I am getting a lot of thumbs up. Hopefully, that translates into enough votes.”
Roy was seen campaigning with his mother, Barbara Massey, on Tuesday while Takesian and Abdulla made up a campaign team of their own.
Abdulla said she received nothing but positive responses from voters and passersby.
“The day is beautiful, everyone is happy and they are very happy to vote,” Abdulla said. “I am surprised at the number of people coming in to vote, which has been pretty steady all day.”
Takesian was enjoying his day as well as some pizza courtesy of the Committee to Elect Rob Roy, coffee courtesy of the Committee to Elect Chuck Takesian and doughnuts from the Committee to Elect Donna Abdulla.
“We’ve got beautiful weather and great candidates,” Takesian said.
In Newbury, Select Board incumbents Geoffrey Walker and Alicia Greco were both running for reelection with challenger Dana Packer also on the ballot, hoping to win a seat on the board.
Voters in Newbury reported to Firefighters Memorial Hall on Morgan Avenue and Newbury Town Library in Byfield to cast their ballots.
Newbury poll warden Martha Webb said turnout appeared to be low at Firefighters Memorial Hall, with only 296 votes cast by noon.
“Things are going well here but it has been very slow,” she said. “People come out faithfully every election but this has been pretty discouraging so far. I wish that I could say something exciting but it has been a long day already. The last election was the presidential election and the place was hopping.”
Polls in Newbury were open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. while the Salisbury polls were open from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.
Webb suggested that Newbury shorten its voting hours in the future.
“Beginning at noon would give people enough time to vote,” Webb said. “People also were able to vote early and vote by absentee but those numbers are down also.”
Packer, who was campaigning with supporters at the Upper Green, said, “We are getting some good, positive reaction out here.”
Walker and Greco were across the street from Packer on High Road.
Greco said she received plenty of support from passing motorists.
“I’ve been getting a lot of beeps,” she said. “I think we’re getting a low turnout because we’re still in the pandemic but hopefully things will begin to speed up in the afternoon.”
Walker said he believed all three candidates ran good campaigns and the election was now in voters’ hands.
“Alicia and I have run the best race that we can run,” Walker said. “We have worked very hard and now it is up to the voters to show us what they want from the town. If they don’t like what we have done with the AAA bond rating and all of the things that we have accomplished, then they can vote us out.”
The Salisbury and Newbury election ballots also included a School Committee race with Newbury incumbent Paul Goldner running for a second term against Matthew Landers.
Rowley had a contested race between Rosamond Whitmore and Michael Correale for a three-year seat on the Municipal Light Board.
