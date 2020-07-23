Thrift shop reopens July 29 with new look, new management

AMESBURY – For more than 20 years, Steppe Up In, a thrift shop at 145 Main St. run by volunteers from Main Street Congregational Church, has provided gently used clothing and household items at reasonable prices.
Using the closure due to the pandemic as an opportunity to improve the shop, Susan Gleason, Rachel Monroe, Jane Ansaldo Church and Nancy Frick worked with other volunteers to bring a new look and a name change.
The shop will open its doors Wednesday under the management of Gleason and Monroe, a mother-daughter team.
“We have a new logo and a cartoon mascot named Step Up Sally whose motto is ‘Step Up to Great Values at the Step Up Thrift Shop,’” Gleason said in a press release. “There’s a lot that’s new, but what hasn’t changed is the purpose set forth by the founders, who wanted to provide a needed service to the community and generate income to support church ministries and local charitable programs.”
Gleason said she hopes the shop will appeal to anyone who finds department store prices out of reach, as well as those who enjoy the hunt for quality merchandise at low prices.
The shop will be open Wednesdays from 3 to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Donations may be made during those hours or on Tuesdays from 9 to 11 a.m. Donations can be accepted starting Tuesday.
The shop is looking for "items in good condition, unstained and without tears — the kind of items you might offer a good friend,” Frick said. The shop cannot accept large electronics, including TVs and computers.
“It is inspiring to see how our new look came together with the help of many volunteers,” Monroe said. “Merchandise has been organized for easy shopping and we’ve updated our signage and advertising.”
For more information about the shop, contact Gleason at 978-388-0982 or visit the church website, www.mscc.org.
