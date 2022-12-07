NEWBURYPORT — Theater in the Open (TITO) and the Firehouse Center for the Arts announced the return of “Through the Wardrobe: A Winter Wonderland Panto!” set to open on Dec. 9 and co-directed by Edward F. Speck and Joshua Shack. Performances will take place at the Firehouse Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Newburyport through Dec. 18.
“Through the Wardrobe: A Winter Wonderland Panto!” is a lighthearted parody of the “The Lion, The Witch, and the Wardrobe,” by C.S. Lewis. During “In Through the Wardrobe” a group of siblings travel together to the magical land of “Maudslia,” where talking animals and evil witches go to battle—mostly with pies thrown in each others faces. The play features giant puppets and some practical stage magic to create the mystical forest of Maudslia.
This production of “Through the Wardrobe” marks the 10th anniversary of winter pantos at the Firehouse, presented by Theater in the Open. The inaugural production was A Christmas Carol Panto! in 2012. Through the Wardrobe premiered in 2014, and was revived in 2017. This year’s revival includes updated scenes and jokes, along with many classic Panto bits audiences have come to know and love.
“It’s an honor to be a part of people’s holiday tradition,” said TITO Artistic Director Edward F. Speck, who also co-directs the production. “Getting to come together and laugh with people who have seen this show every year for the past decade along with our new audience members is so exciting. We love sharing this show with our community.”
The cast includes Joy Powers of Watertown as Petrushka, the mischievous clown who stars in each of the Theater in the Open holiday pantos. The ensemble cast also includes Sierra Gitlin and Edward F. Speck of Newburyport, Katie Formosi of Groveland, Vanessa Rossi, Bonniejean Wilbur, Gwynnethe Glickman, and Keith Stromski of Newbury, Adrianna Neefus of Salem, Jared Stromski of Boxford, Violet Howard of Lynn, Christopher Doyon and Kate Doyon of Essex, and Allegra Dubus-Brandolini of Exeter, New Hampshire. The young company of the Panto includes Willow Dixon, River Wynne, Nicholas O’Connor, Fig Haseltine, Nadia Toth, Sophia Todd, and Esme Speck.
Performances run from Dec. 9 to Dec. 18, Friday through Sunday, at the Firehouse Center for the Arts, Newburyport. Tickets are available at firehouse.org, Adults $18, students and seniors $14. Tickets for the second weekend of performances have nearly sold out.
