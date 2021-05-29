NEWBURYPORT – After a year in hibernation because of the pandemic, the Maudslay Arts Center is reopening for the 2021 Summer Concert Series as well as weddings and special events.
The Summer Concert Series will be limited to four Sunday afternoon performances at 2 p.m. in August, starting with The New Black Eagle Jazz Band as they begin their 50th anniversary year. From Symphony Hall to Singapore, the New Black Eagle Jazz Band has delighted audiences worldwide with its infectious, soulful and uplifting style of traditional New Orleans jazz.
They will perform on Sunday, Aug 8., followed by MAC favorites The Bobby Keyes Trio on Aug. 15, multi-styled vocalist/pianist Amanda Carr on Aug. 22, and jazz vocalist Donna Byrne on Aug. 29.
Maudslay Arts Center is located at 95 Curzon Mill Road, Maudslay State Park. The concerts are held rain or shine, moving to the indoor performance hall with limited, socially distant seating adjacent to the patio when weather dictates.
This summer social distancing requirements will limit the number of patrons. All COVID-19 protocols will be followed to keep patrons and musicians safe. To abide by pandemic restrictions no refreshments will be sold this season, but concertgoers can bring their own.
Just in case the event needs to move indoors only 75 advance tickets will be sold for each concert. When the weather is good the venue can open it up to many more patrons on the patio and the lawn. For lawn seating, patrons should bring their own chairs or blankets. Sunday afternoon concert tickets cost $20, with children ages 12 and under admitted free.
For the complete summer schedule, to purchase tickets online, or for further information about the performers, visit the MAC website at www.maudslayartscenter.org
“We are delighted to reopen Maudslay Arts Center for Sunday afternoon concerts, and for special events and weddings,” said MAC Music Director Nicholas C. Costello in a press release.
To schedule a visit, contact Costello at 978-857-0677.
The series is supported by The Newburyport Bank, dedicated MAC volunteers and patrons, and the staff of the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation.
