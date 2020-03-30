NEWBURYPORT — Even under optimal circumstances, the local real estate market is a highly competitive sector with scores of agents looking to make a living buying and selling homes.
The good news is that agents are staying busy in the age of COVID-19 and the number of listings in the city is comparable to this time last year.
According to statistics provided by Stone Ridge Properties, as of March 25, there were 32 single-family homes available in Newburyport. This time last year, there were 33.
“It’s holding up remarkably well so far,” Stone Ridge Properties real estate agent Lynne Hendricks said.
A check of the Stone Ridge Properties website (which include listings from other agencies) one morning last week showed prices start at $459,900 for a three-bedroom/one-bathroom ranch on Longfellow Drive with the most expensive house being an eight-bedroom/11-bathroom mansion on High Street for $3,750,000.
Those numbers might be somewhat deceiving, according to Robert Bentley of Bentley’s Real Estate in Newburyport, considering many listings were created when open houses were still permitted.
To keep people a safe distance from each other, the state called for the end of gatherings of more than 10 people. That prompted real estate agents statewide to stop open houses.
Bentley said he’s noticed a slowdown in new listings because people don’t want to leave their houses or sellers aren’t in the mood to have people in their homes.
While the number of houses for sale might be comparable to this time last year, the market typically ramps up in April. But that expected boost might be delayed as financial and health fears related to the coronavirus will likely extend well past March.
Hendricks said people are holding off on deciding whether to sell based on virus-related uncertainty creating what she called “an already-challenging lack of inventory.”
Barb Cullen of Keller Williams said any seller on the fence whether to list or not due to COVID-19 concerns should do it now.
“There’s so much pent-up demand,” Cullen said.
Bentley agreed and said the virus has made people look at what they can afford and whether they want to sell a little more closely.
“Which is good, because you should evaluate that,” Bentley said.
But Bentley said that as soon as next month, the real estate floodgates could open and should be roaring.
“Business is going to swing back fast at a rapid rate,” Bentley said.
Hendricks said she has three listings under contract, including one that featured the original buyer dropping out due to a coronavirus-related reduction of work hours. Thankfully, Hendricks said, there were two other buyers on a waiting list, one of whom snagged the property.
“I am keeping busy, that’s pretty good for me right now,” Hendricks said.
As for real estate agents’ routines, among the biggest changes is the loss of open houses. That means there are more appointment-only showings.
Even those, however, have been altered, with people being asked to use hand sanitizer and wear provided gloves, booties and other items to keep germs out of other people’s homes.
Bentley said the immediate loss of open houses will be a blow to sales since they typically are a great source of business. And even when open houses come back, there will be adjustments to how many people are allowed to attend and potential screenings to make sure buyers are healthy when they enter someone else’s home.
“It will be a little bit different feel for the consumer,” Bentley said.
Cullen said she recently implemented several new protocols when selling a house.
First, she shoots and uploads short videos of every room in a new listing. She then tells buyers to watch the videos on her Facebook page, drive by the house to make sure they like the location and the exterior, and then send her a mortgage preapproval letter.
Once all those criteria are met, she will set up a private showing. At the showing, buyers must take off their shoes, wear gloves and use hand sanitizer. Doors and drawer pulls and anything with a handle are opened prior to the prospective buyer’s arrival.
“The people who are showing up are the serious buyers,” Cullen said.
Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Newburyport Daily News. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
