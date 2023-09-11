NEWBURYPORT — Local poet John Burciaga is a big fan of the written word and apparently pizza.
By combining the two, Burciaga is bringing people together to share his passions with the Council on Aging’s new Poetry and Pizza program.
“We’ve got poetry and we’ve got pizza,” he said. “What else could you want?”
In April, the retiree started what he calls Poetry in Public Spaces when he put up 15 posterboards filled with his own poetry at NU Kitchen Newburyport to celebrate National Poetry Month.
“I want to call people’s attention to poetry because I feel poetry clubs and poetry readings turn out to be too limited. People have to make plans to get up and go at the right time and there might be conflicts,” he said. “This way, when they go out into the public, there’s poetry, staring them right in the face. It’s been very effective.”
Recently, Burciaga thought bringing his poetry club to the Newburyport Senior/Community Center made sense and worked with Council on Aging Activities Director Mary Kelly to make it happen. Thus, the Poetry and Pizza program was born.
On Thursday, Nick’s Pizza owner Frank LaBarba delivered 10 large trays (six cheese, two pepperoni, and two with mushrooms, peppers and onions) to the High Street center for the first Poetry and Pizza event.
“They told me over there that even if they had some extra pizza, they have a maintenance crew and were kind of hoping for leftovers,” he said.
LaBarba added that the new Poetry and Pizza program sounds like a great idea and he would be happy to sponsor it again.
“We love doing this type of work,” he said. “We love doing donations and sponsoring events. This is a nice program that gets people together. It’s a good way for people to listen and read some poetry and have pizza along with it.”
The Poetry and Pizza program will continue at 1 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month with Stone Crust Pizza, Famous Pizza Newburyport, Epicureo, Pomodori Newburyport, Leo’s House of Pizza, Oregano Pizzeria & Ristorante, Anchor Stone Deck Pizza and the Newburyport Domino’s Pizza also committed to providing pies over the next year, according to Burciaga.
“We’ll have about an hour of poetry and then we’ll have pizza,” Burciaga said. “We’ll talk about poetry, I’ll show them some poetry, and then I’ll encourage everyone to write their own poetry. In time, they will also be encouraged to get up and read before the group. That way, we can try to catch some emerging poets.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.