ROWLEY – Friday, March 19, is the last day for residents to take out nomination papers to run for office in the May 11 Annual Town Election.
As of Friday, Town Clerk Susan Hazen said no papers have been taken out for the following seats: 3-year term on the Shellfish Commission; 3-year term on the Cemetery Commission; and for any of the three 3-year terms on the Board of Library Trustees.
Also, as of Friday she said there are three races on the ballot, including two candidates, Catherine McClenaghan and Jacqueline Thistlewood, for the 3-year town clerk position; two candidates, incumbent Rosamond Whitmore and challenger Michael Correale, for a 3-year term as light commissioner; and two candidates, incumbent Nerissa Wallen and challenger C. Walter Hardy Jr., for the 2-year unexpired term on the Triton Regional School Committee.
In recent days nomination papers were taken out by Thomas Amoroso of 33 Green Needle Lane, for the 3-year term as moderator; Rosamond Whitmore, incumbent for the 3-year term on the Light Commission; and Greg McDonough of 90 Weldon Farm Road for the 3-year Triton Regional School Committee seat.
Nomination papers have been submitted and certified for Clifford Pierce, an incumbent for a 3-year term on the Board of Selectmen; Patrick Snow, incumbent for a 3-year term as highway surveyor; Jami Snow, incumbent running for a 3-year term on the Board of Assessors; Catherine McClenaghan for a 3-year term as town clerk; and Michael Carreale for a 3-year term on the Board of Light Commissioners.
Hazen said candidates must collect a minimum of 33 signatures of registered voters and she recommended collecting extras in case some signatures aren't recognizable.
The last day and hour to submit nomination papers for certification is Tuesday, March 23 at 5 p.m. Hazen's office will be open until 5 p.m. specifically for this purpose.
