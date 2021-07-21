NEWBURYPORT — Tinkerhaus Makerspace has three adult summer classes scheduled in July and August.
Tinkerhaus is a community makerspace that embraces family and community partnerships, providing creative, innovative opportunities for development where all levels of makers can work, learn and play, according to a press release.
"Alcohol Ink Drop In Nights" with Alison Odle are scheduled for July 22 and Aug. 5 to give people a chance to experiment with this easy entry medium.
The class costs $25 plus a $5 materials fee.
"Copper Soldering 101" with Ryan Kelley of Wire by Ryan will be offered July 28.
Kelley, a local, award-winning sculpturer, will present this three-hour class on the basics of soldering copper.
Participants can let their imaginations run wild to create shapes, forms, animals or any other item using copper and solder. Kelley's work can be seen at www.wirebyryan.com and Instagram @wirebyryan and @splitrock_studios. All tools, materials and refreshments are provided and included in the ticket price. Learn more and register on Evenbrite.
"Create a Farmhouse-style Door Hanger" with Angela Belanger will be presented Aug. 11.
Participants can make a round, wooden hanger to display at home. Learn to choose and apply stain, paint and ribbon. Learn to tie a great bow while enjoying beverages, snacks and conversation. All materials and refreshments included.
Tinkerhaus also offers memberships. Once people have been trained on equipment, they can use the facility during open hours or by arrangement.
There may be space limitations that require reserving space during busy times. Being a member of Tinkerhaus community Makerspace means having access to tools and space to create projects.
Membership costs can be reduced by volunteering hours. Email mary@tinkerhaus.org to make a membership appointment.
Tinkerhaus is at 3 Graf Road, Suite 11. For more information, call 978-609-0038 or go to www.tinkerhaus.org/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.