NEWBURYPORT – Councilor at large Charlie Tontar pulled nomination papers for mayor Wednesday morning, becoming arguably the highest-profile candidate to announce a run for the seat.
Mayor Donna Holaday announced earlier this year she would step down when her term ends in January. Tontar joins School Committee member Sean Reardon and Plum Island resident Warren Russo as those looking to succeed Holaday.
Reardon and Russo obtained the required 50 signatures of registered voters and are both official candidates, while Tontar will need to gather and return signatures for certification.
“I will be ready to roll up my sleeves and take on the job of mayor on day one,” Tontar said in a statement released hours earlier. “We have work to do to help the city emerge from the pandemic and move forward. I believe I can help us build on our city’s solid foundation and become an even more vibrant, equitable and livable city.”
Holaday was there to greet Tontar on his arrival at City Hall at 10 a.m. to sign his nomination papers, saying she was pleased he was running. Tontar, she said, has the experience, fiscal skills, depth of city knowledge, and connections to state leaders to continue the city’s forward momentum.
“I am thrilled,” she said.
Tontar, 71, played down Holaday’s endorsement, saying he would “take any endorsement I can” but then added he welcomed the mayor’s support.
Asked about his priorities if he wins the corner office in November, Tontar pointed to improving the city’s infrastructure, building a new fire station in the West End, finding a permanent home for Newburyport Youth Services and addressing the central waterfront. He also said the city had a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to address long-term needs” and that he would strive to improve what is already a top-notch school district.
“Over the next four years, we must set new priorities to assure our resiliency in the face of climate changes,” Tontar said in the statement. “It is also time to place a priority on the repair of our roads and sidewalks, but it makes little sense to do so until we also repair the water, sewer, storm drainage and gas infrastructure that lies beneath those roads and sidewalks.”
Tontar, a retired Merrimack College economics professor, said his decision to run was shaped by numerous conversations he had with residents the past few months. He was encouraged to run by many who see a need for someone in the job with city experience and knowledge of finances.
“As an economist and educator for more than 40 years and, for the past almost eight years, a city councilor, I believe I offer a unique perspective and skill set that will allow me to lead and manage our city going forward. I hope the citizens of Newburyport will give me the opportunity to serve as their next mayor,” Tontar said.
The Jefferson Street resident served as Ward 4 councilor and Budget & Finance Committee chairperson for six years before running for the first time and winning an at-large seat in 2019. He was the second-highest vote-getter among all at-large candidates.
Tontar recently retired from Merrimack College, where he started teaching in 1977. While teaching, he assisted Lawrence and Methuen with economic revitalization, affordable housing, and strategic planning under a community partnership grant from the Department of Housing and Urban Development, he said in his statement.
He also wrote a successful environmental justice grant from the Environmental Protection Agency that resulted in flood mitigation along the Spicket River, which runs through Lawrence. In addition, he worked with the National Park Service and the City of Lawrence to launch the first Groundwork Trust not-for-profit corporation dedicated to improving and sustaining open space and environmental assets in Lawrence, according to a statement released by his campaign.
“As I have always done, I will listen and learn the needs and wishes of citizens and other public servants. I will contribute my own knowledge and ideas. Most of all, I will do the hard work necessary to get things done,” he said.
