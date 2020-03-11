NEWBURYPORT — Following the city's improper deal with a developer that swapped parking spaces for a tax waiver, an inquiry of the city's financial records by the City Council's Committee on Budget and Finance revealed "no egregious activity," according to Councilor at large Charles Tontar.
As reported in January by The Daily News, an agreement between the city and New England Development over the use of a parking lot at 9 Titcomb St. unlawfully waived taxes on the property.
The agreement, signed in August by Mayor Donna Holaday and New England Development CEO Stephen Karp, allows city employees to park in the lot in exchange for a municipal tax exemption for the developer. But earlier this year, Holaday said she realized she made a mistake when drafting the agreement because the mayor has no authority to waive property taxes.
She said the agreement needs to be modified so the city instead pays New England Development for the equivalent of its property taxes and rent for the property, which it could then use to pay those expenses.
Since then, former Planning Board Chair Jim McCarthy submitted a letter to the City Council calling the deal "inappropriate" and urging councilors to look into the city's finances to ensure the incident was a "one-off misstep."
"I am deeply concerned that this type of willful action, compounded by the inconsistent application of our best practices, could jeopardize our AAA bond rating," McCarthy said in the letter.
In response, the City Council's Committee on Budget and Finance requested records from City Hall and received 89 pages of information.
At a City Council meeting Monday night, Tontar said the records they received included all notices of land taking over the past three fiscal years; a registry of unpaid bills from the past three fiscal years; a report of taxes paid over the last three fiscal years; a report of all outstanding tax title receivables; all license agreements from the past three fiscal years; all abatements and tax exemptions dating back to 1998; and the billing and payment history for 9 Titcomb St.
Tontar said that in the past five years, there were two licensing agreements signed by the city, one of which was a lease of New England Development's unused parking lot to the city, and another which was to allow Walsh Construction to place its equipment on city land during a construction project.
"There's nothing," Tontar said. "Both of those are perfectly legal. We did not find anything egregious."
Tontar informed the full council that while the information did not show any egregious or illegal activity, he still had concerns about why the error was not detected.
"On 9 Titcomb St., taxes were always paid on that site, we received full records, and New England Development never did not pay their taxes on that site," Tontar said. "That's important because we would like to think we have accounting procedures in place that would flag what happened because what happened was illegal."
Still, Tontar said the information presented by the mayor's office indicates there was no ill intent involved and that there isn't a recurring issue with the city's finances.
"The mayor made a mistake, and she's admitted such," he said. "We just wanted to make sure this wasn't a pattern, and I think we got the data that demonstrates it's not."
Ward 1 Councilor Sharf Zeid stressed the importance of the issue Monday, adding that license agreements can be problematic because they aren't subject to City Council jurisdiction.
"This is a big deal, and I think a lot of us recognize the sort of inherent challenge of license agreements," Zeid said.
Staff writer Jack Shea covers Newburyport City Hall. He can be reached via email at jshea@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3154. Follow him on Twitter @iamjackshea.
