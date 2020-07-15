AMESBURY — Their senior year may have been cut short by the pandemic, but the top 10 students in Amesbury High School’s graduating class still intend to change a divided world.
Jonathan Redford is headed for the University of Massachusetts Amherst where he intends to major in engineering or computer science.
Redford said the biggest challenge facing people his age is coming to terms with losing part of their senior year and figuring out ways to find closure from high school.
“It’s disappointing to see all of our hard work end this way,” Redford said. “But we also have to remind ourselves that there are bigger concerns in the world and to be grateful for our health and safety.”
Rachel Bucher will be headed to Ohio State University to major in statistics and said the biggest challenge facing her generation is “social and political divisiveness.”
“Many people believe that anyone who does not agree with them is evil or uneducated,” Bucher said. “We need to stop denigrating those who disagree with us and be more open to listening and accepting of others whose views are different than our own.”
Layne Busch will study cultural and historic preservation at Salve Regina University.
She said “finding a career path that will be enjoyable and allow us to support ourselves for the rest of our lives” will be the biggest challenge the Class of 2020 faces.
Alice Dragnea said she will major in engineering at Purdue University.
“It will be challenging for everyone to go through the process of returning to normal after the pandemic,” Dragnea said. “There are many other challenges facing my generation in the future, such as those concerning the environment.”
Kaitlyn Levenson intends to major in elementary education and English at Gordon College.
Levenson preferred not to speak for the rest of her classmates but said building confidence will be her greatest challenge.
“When I am overwhelmed by how quickly the world changes, I question how and when I will discover my place in it,” Levenson said. “But I find that doubt and disillusionment are best replaced by faith and hope.”
Jonathan Lovett is headed to the University of Michigan Ann Arbor to study psychology with a premedicine track. He also cited doubt as the biggest challenge facing people his age today.
“No matter how well we do in our pursuits, it seems as though there are often clouds of doubt suspended above,” Lovett said. “Sometimes, we suspend our doubt above our own heads. Other times, that doubt is cast upon us from older generations. To this I say, ‘Give us a chance.’”
Valedictorian John Nelson said he will study either economics or political science at Georgetown University.
He said the “future of our country and the world” is the biggest challenge facing he and his classmates.
“There is a growing inability to separate ideas and opinions from the individual,” Nelson said. “Disagreement is natural and learning to respect people and be able to be civil is vital in order to move forward.”
Lillian Newton plans to major in national security with a focus on international security and justice at the University of New Haven.
“Student debt is one of the greatest challenges affecting people my age,” Newton said. “Many students are forced to give up educational opportunities because the cost of attending college is too steep.”
Evi Ratner will major in women’s gender and sexuality studies on a premedicine track at Mount Holyoke College.
“Teens today struggle to be heard and taken seriously by adults,” Ratner said. “We often aren’t asked our opinions in situations that directly affect us. This discourages many young people from speaking up, even when they have very important insight.”
Melissa Andolfato expects to attend Brown University in the fall and study biology and neuroscience.
“My thinking might change but I would love to specialize in neurology as a physician,” Andolfato said. “As a physician of the future, I hope to be community-service based. I would like to work with the impoverished or even work in a country where a shortage of physicians is posing an issue.”
