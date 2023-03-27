PLUM ISLAND — A Topsfield contractor accused of swindling a local client out of $30,000 was ordered to pay her back as part of a plea deal during his appearance Wednesday in Newburyport District Court.
By agreeing to pay back the money, 47-year-old Khouri Rice of Arrowhead Road saw a larceny over $1,200 charge generally continued for a year. Should Rice pay back his former client and stay out of trouble with the law during that time, the charge would be dropped.
Court records show Rice was hired to renovate two Northern Boulevard homes but failed to complete the jobs and instead pocketed tens of thousands of dollars.
Newbury police Officer John Baker began his investigation in July when the victim reported she had signed a contract with Rice’s company, Daluja Property Services, to renovate her home in 2021 for $48,000 with the idea it would be completed by May 2022.
Soon after the victim gave Rice a large down payment, she became concerned because Rice had done “minimal work and has been avoiding them for some time now,” Baker wrote in his report.
The victim said she finally met with Rice in May 2022 and he provided her with a “list of excuses as to why the work was not done and that promised work would start soon,” Baker wrote in his report.
In addition to filling a civil lawsuit against Rice, the victim also wanted to file a police report.
Baker called Rice, who told the officer that he was looking for new framers and would begin working soon.
“I asked why he had avoided the calls from (the victim) and not reached out to them. Rice seemed evasive in his answers and clueless to the fact that (the victim) and her husband are extremely upset their house is in terrible condition and no work has been done,” Baker wrote in his report.
In July, Baker reviewed documents sent by the victim regarding the contract and an extensive email chain between she and Rice that showed a long list of excuses as to why work was not being done and why Rice was not responding to her.
The victim went on to tell the officer that she and her husband were afraid of losing their home as they were running out of money and may not be able to afford a new contractor to save their house.
A day after Baker reviewed the emails, a second Northern Boulevard resident came to the police station to report that Rice had also taken money from him to work on his house but had not completed the work. In this case, the victim told Baker that Rice was hired to replace rotting sliding on the third floor. The project ballooned to an estimated $30,000 but Rice never finished the project.
“(The victim) attempted to contact Rice a large number of times through emails about completing the project as it was almost complete with no response,” Baker wrote in his report.
Based on this, Baker added the second victim to the case against Rice.
About a week later, Baker called Rice and left several messages. Rice never returned the officer’s call. The first victim called Baker to report that she heard from Rice, who promised to complete the work by the end of August and pay back her deposit along with money for some materials.
The first victim told Rice that she wanted $30,000 back, which was less than she had paid him, and gave him 48 hours to respond. More than two weeks later, Rice had yet to respond to the victim.
“Based on all the information provided and through my investigation, it was determined Rice had no means to complete the job that he took on, or to pay back the money he took. Rice is actively dealing with bankruptcy and has not responded to any requests by (the victims,” Baker wrote in his report.
That prompted Baker to seek a criminal complaint against Rice.
“It was determined at the conclusion of this investigation, (the first victim) lost $48,000 and (the second victim) lost $2,000,” Baker wrote in his report, adding that the second victim did not want to pursue charges.
Dave Rogers is the editor of the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.