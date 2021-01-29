ROWLEY – A Topsfield man lost his hunting license for a year as part of an agreement in Newburyport District Court on Wednesday that saw illegal hunting charges generally continued for the same time period.
The man, Anthony Caturano of Alderbrook Road, Topsfield, was accused of breaking state regulations when he left heaps of corn on private property in mid October to lure deer into his sights.
Late last year, a Newburyport District Court clerk magistrate ruled there was enough probable cause to charge him with hunting over bait, trespassing and failing to carry a hunting license.
Massachusetts regulations state that corn and “other natural and artificial substances to attract or entice deer” must be removed within 10 days prior to the start of the archery deer hunting season. In 2020, the archery season began Oct. 5, according to court records.
“Baiting is defined as the deliberate placing, depositing, distributing, or scattering of bait so as to constitute for deer a lure, attraction, or enticement to or on any area where hunters are attempting to take them. A baited area is any area where baiting has taken place,” the state regulation reads.
On Oct. 18 – 13 days after the archery season began – Environmental Police Officer Ryan Lennon was patrolling a corn field that is owned by a local family behind Rowley’s Pine Grove Elementary School. In the midst of deer feasting on corn there, Lennon saw corn next to a trap at the edge of the field.
“I knew this corn to be used as bait for deer,” Lennon wrote in his report.
Lennon and another Environmental Police officer spotted a red pickup parked near the field and learned it belonged to Caturano. They then saw Caturano, armed with a compound bow, up in a tree stand and asked him to come down. The officers asked to see his hunting license, but Caturano said he left it in his truck, a violation of state regulations.
When asked about the corn near the trap, Caturano told the officers he was trying to stop other animals from eating the corn. He also said he bought the corn from an Ipswich supply store.
“I asked Caturano if he knew the baiting regulations and he stated he did,” Lennon wrote in his report, adding that Caturano had set up a tree stand on private property.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
