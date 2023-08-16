NEWBURYPORT — From first-time director Hoag Kepner comes the film “Torched – The Story of the Austin Torch.”
The feature-length documentary film will make its premiere at the Newburyport Documentary Film Festival on Sept. 17 at 11:30 a.m.
“Torched” shines a light on the gender gap in sports coverage, opportunities and funding for female/nonbinary athletes and sports teams.
The film tells the story of a tight-knit group of female and nonbinary athletes in Austin, Texas, who are trying to legitimize and professionalize their fringe sport of Ultimate Frisbee in a historically male-dominated sports industry.
As a wild and fiery bunch befitting their name, Torch’s journey from inception in 2018 to the upcoming 2024 season has been derailed countless times. As team members balance their personal and professional lives with their passion for sports and activism, their resolve is often tested, but not defeated.
Immediately following the premiere, Kepner will hold a Q&A session about the film.
The goal of “Torched” is to raise visibility for stories about women’s sports and to showcase the Torch and its key players as inspiring examples not just for a younger generation of girls thinking about getting involved in sports, but also for everyone who has ever had a dream that seemed unreachable and thought, “I have no business trying that, and it sounds too difficult.”
Kepner said he is excited to debut “Torched” at the Newburyport Documentary Film Festival because although he has lived in Austin since 2003, he grew up and went to college in Philadelphia and New Haven, Connecticut, respectively, and has spent considerable time in and around Boston.
“From the moment Joanne Morris [the festival director] wrote to me bearing the news that ‘Torched’ was accepted into the festival, I’ve been so impressed with the communication and support from NDFF,” Kepner said. “Plus, what could be better than debuting at a seaside New England city in the middle of September?”
