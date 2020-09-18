AMESBURY — The Finance Committee got a taste of the tough decision it will have to make as the City Council next week when the school district presented its budget choices Wednesday night.
Mayor Kassandra Gove has submitted a proposed $64.6 million, level-funded operating budget for fiscal 2021 to the City Council, which must approve the amount by October.
The council is scheduled to hold a public hearing on the mayor's budget at a special meeting Tuesday but it met as the Finance Committee on Wednesday night for a remote public budget hearing focused on the school district.
Gove is requesting a $32.7 million operating budget for the school district while the School Committee has requested a $33.6 million allocation to avoid the potential cut of 15 positions.
"The School Committee's request reinstates, I believe, all but two of the staffed positions," Gove said.
Just what the potential school cuts would look like was of particular interest to the Finance Committee on Wednesday night.
The school district's finance director, Joan Liporto, told the Finance Committee that the proposed school budget is "still a work in progress."
"We haven't really released (the budget) yet and we haven't laid anybody off," Liporto said. "So we are already in the hole when we do make the cuts because we have already paid people for a few weeks now."
Superintendent Jared Fulgoni said the School Committee's proposed budget does not cover supplies, contractual services or building maintenance.
"What it did do was preserve the people, many of whom live in our community of Amesbury, in order to maintain their employment and provide services to children," Fulgoni said.
Fulgoni noted that the district has entered into contracts with teachers that allow for what he called "bumping rights" so a cut position may not necessarily mean the elimination of a person's job.
"One of the recommendations is to eliminate the librarian at the Cashman Elementary School," Fulgoni said. "The person currently in that position would not necessarily lose their job because they have seniority and professional teachers status. They would bump into another position, a teaching position, for which they are certified. So the person may not be actually losing a job. But they will bump somebody else down the line that eventually would."
Fulgoni said his administration does not support level funding.
"I don't want to kid anyone, these cuts will hurt," Fulgoni said. "They will impact people's livelihoods. They will eliminate the ability for some people to receive an income. They are going to hurt. So we don't make these cuts lightly and we are certainly not promoting them."
Fulgoni also told the committee that preschool and kindergarten enrollment numbers are down and a small number of special education students are considering out-of-district placement, which could adversely effect state Chapter 70 funding.
Students returned to class remotely this week and if that continues, the more the district will save, Fulgoni said.
"If the children don't come back to school, we won't need crossing guards, we won't need to clean our buildings, if there is another stay-at-home order," Fulgoni said. "But we can't predict too much of that right now because we are so uncertain about the path we will have moving forward."
City Council President Matt Einson told Fulgoni and Liporto that he doesn't envy either of them.
"This is tough stuff," Einson said.
Einson also asked for further details from Fulgoni.
"We have to make this decision and I don't want to have to say, 'I don't want to make this decision, so we are going to give you $900,000,'" Einson said. "I also don't want to say 'Forget it, we can't even consider it.' I would like to base it on something more concrete, which to me, is the quality of education that we are providing."
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
