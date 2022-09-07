ESSEX — For beginner riders to seasoned cyclists, Essex County Greenbelt Association’s annual Tour de Greenbelt - Cycle for Land Conservation offers a variety of courses to fit all abilities.
The event starts at Greenbelt’s Cox Reservation, 82 Eastern Ave. in Essex, on Sept. 27, at 9 a.m. Post-ride festivities include food from A&B Burgers (menu selection pre-ordered), beverages from Bent Water Brewing, and music by Northwest Fox under the big tent.
The ride, supported by lead sponsor Institution for Savings, benefits Greenbelt’s local land conservation work. Cyclists will enjoy routes that wind through the scenic landscapes of Essex County, including areas of Greater Newburyport, passing more than 50 properties forever protected by Greenbelt.
Tour de Greenbelt offers four untimed routes, allowing cyclists to ride at their own pace: a 100-mile road ride, a 50-mile road ride, a shorter 25-mile road ride, and a 40-mile "Gravel Grinder" ride, suitable for cyclists with the proper bike, that includes off-road excursions into protected forests and reservations.
Riders can find details, pre-register, and order a Tour de Greenbelt bike jersey at www.tourdegreenbelt.org. Day-of registration will also be open starting at 7:30 a.m.
