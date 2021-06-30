WEST NEWBURY — Town Manager Angus Jennings and Police Chief Jeffrey Durand again top the municipal wage and salary list for the upcoming fiscal year. The Select Board approved the employee compensation schedule at its last meeting.
But Jennings reported on Monday there was an anticipated rate change for a person in the Water Department. He also noted that the police and dispatch union contracts are still under negotiation.
Until these contracts are approved, union members will continue to work under their current hourly rates. With Select Board approval, any agreed increase in the contracts would be paid retroactive to July 1. With few exceptions, town personnel are receiving a 2% increase over this year’s pay.
With a yearly salary of $153,875, Jennings is the town’s highest-paid employee. Coming in second, Durand is contractually slated to earn $124,848 annually starting July 1.
The following hourly rates were also listed on the schedule: Jennifer Walsh, assistant to the town manager and Finance Department, $34.53; Annie Sterling, Select Board resident services administrator, $25.71; Christian Kuhn, chief assessor, $43.54; Maureen Curtin, assistant assessor, $24.58; Stephanie Frontiera, town accountant/business manager, $49.11; and Kaitlin Gilbert, treasurer/collector, $38.
Also, Town Planner Leah Zambernardi, $38.27; Jodi Bertrand, administrative assistant to the town planner/Planning Board, $23.82; and Barbara Gard, Community Preservation Act Committee administrative assistant, $27.23.
In the Public Works Department, Director Wayne Amaral, 56.95; Richard Hills, lead operator, $32.13; John Spalding, experienced operator, $29.28; Mark Marlowe, experienced operator, $29.28; Brian Richard, buildings and grounds foreman, $33.05; John Savage, buildings and grounds custodian, $25.56; and Marie Felzani, administrative assistant, $23.47.
Also, Health Agent Paul Sevigny, $44.41; Jane Krafton, Health Department administrative assistant, $23.58; Scott Berkenbush, recycling coordinator, $18.43; Theresa Woodbury, Council on Aging director, $30.81; Henry Cross, van driver, $15.92; and Jennifer Vincent, COA meals, $15.30.
Hourly rates for employees at GAR Memorial Library are: Director Corinn Flaherty, $37.52; Kate Gove, children’s librarian, $32.61; Dawn Watson, staff librarian, $24.36; Kristen Young, staff librarian, $20.96; Tracy Larrabee, staff librarian, $18.98; Jean Berkenbush, assistant librarian, $16.42; and Elizabeth Torrisi, assistant librarian, $16.42.
Rates for the Water Department: Superintendent Michael Gootée, $43.63; Brian Beauchesne, licensed operator, $29.34; and Jodi Bertrand, administrative assistant, $25.73. Mark Marlowe receives $200 for on-call pay.
Contractually, Recreation Director Amy Wilson receives $10,700 and Assistant Recreation Director Krista Niles earns $6,200. Tom Flaherty earns $12.75 per hour as a Recreation Department laborer.
Town clerk/town counsel, Michael McCarron, who is retiring at the end of July, is scheduled to receive $49.11 per hour. An open position for assistant town clerk pays $21.36 per hour; and vacant spots as conservation agent and land agent each pay $27.32 per hour.
At the Fire Department, Chief Michael Dwyer, $39.22; Benjamin Jennell, assistant fire chief, $30.37; David Evans, deputy fire chief, $30.37; Lisa Duxbury, lieutenant, $21.71; Mark Marlowe, lieutenant and mechanic, $36.23; and Benjamin Jennell, fire inspector, $30.37.
Lee Ann Delp, Emergency Management Agency director, $35.56; and Benjamin Jennell, EMA deputy director and transportation, $23.56.
Sam Joslin, building inspector, $43.56; Tom Tombarello, electrical inspector, $28.69; Stan Kulacz, plumbing Inspector, $28.69; and Joan Croteau, inspectional services administrative assistant, $26.24.
This year, compensation for Joan Croteau as administrative assistant for the Zoning Board of Appeals was built into the hourly rate of her position with the Inspection Department. The work was previously compensated through a $1,000-per-year stipend.
Various stipends, bonuses, allowances and reimbursements are included for certain positions for seasonal, part-time and overtime work; clothing and certification expenses; longevity, etc.
