WEST NEWBURY – Documents obtained by The Daily News show former police Chief Art Reed created two false invoices to purchase clothing and other police uniform items from an Amesbury business that never arrived.
The invoices, one for $3,674 in June 2016 and another for $3,998 in May 2017, were sent to Ben's Uniforms in Amesbury but never filled, according to Town Manager Angus Jennings.
"Former Chief Reed approved the invoices for payment," Jennings wrote in an email. "The funds paid were then credited to an account maintained by the vendor. Subsequent purchases were recorded as debits from the credit account, rather than being invoiced and paid directly."
Reed unexpectedly announced his retirement in late 2018 near the end of his three-year contract with the town when it became apparent he did not have enough backing from local officials to have his contract renewed.
That announcement came amid a behind-the-scenes cloud of controversy stemming from reported incidents of sexual harassment that March. He joined the West Newbury Police Department in 2015, taking over as chief from Lisa Holmes, who retired earlier that year.
The sexual harassment complaint was filed by a town employee who accused Reed of touching her inappropriately and making unwelcome and unnerving comments. An internal investigation was completed and Reed was disciplined.
Jennings said the town recovered $1,995 from Ben's Uniforms in May, with the rest of the money spent to fulfill other police-related orders.
The bogus invoices were spotted by new police Chief Jeffrey Durand, who was preparing the department's annual budget when he noticed two discrepancies, one each in the fiscal 2016 and 2017 budgets. As a result, the town suspended purchases from Ben's Uniforms and filed an incident report with the state Inspector General's Office.
Jack Meyers of the Inspector General's Office said Tuesday he could neither confirm nor deny whether his agency received a complaint of that nature.
Reed did not return a phone call from The Daily News seeking comment.
Jennings did not say what prompted Reed to sign off on goods never provided but he said the town's auditor believes Reed may have tried to spend leftover police budget funding before the end of a fiscal year so as to not lose the money.
"With the auditor, we think that this practice created an unauthorized carry-forward of budgeted funds from one fiscal year to the next," Jennings wrote in an email.
Even if that was the motive, it still violated town practices, Jennings said.
Ben's Uniform President Herb Karas confirmed the town's conclusion, saying his business was doing the town a favor by allowing Reed to order clothing not needed at the time before the end of the fiscal year.
"We did the town a service," Karas said.
Karas' explanation did not sit well with West Newbury Selectman Glenn Kemper, who strongly voiced his concern over the message it sent to taxpayers.
"When it was brought to my attention, I found it highly disturbing that a department head would be creating false invoices to create a slush fund for the next fiscal year," Kemper said. "I made my feelings known and I'm not sure how deep it goes until you do an investigation."
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
