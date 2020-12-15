WEST NEWBURY — “It goes without saying that this has been — and continues to be — an unusual year,” Town Manager Angus Jennings wrote in a letter inviting town boards, committees and commissions to share with each other their priorities for 2021.
The first-of-its-kind in town, the meeting’s aim was to give everyone a better understanding of what others are working on and to provide a more coordinated approach to management of major projects and policy initiatives.
“The goal setting was somewhat related to budget — and there were some items that came out of the discussion with potential budget implications — but the budget was not the driver,” Jennings stressed following the virtual session.
Tom Atwood kicked things off by outlining several top priorities for the Conservation Commission, including work related to the Pentucket Middle/High School building project; a wetlands bylaw; compliance on all conservation restrictions; an internship for students to work on town trails and to remediate invasive plant species; and more hours for the conservation agent.
Kevin Bowe said the Cable Committee plans to continue broadcasting municipal meetings and wants to better utilize the PEG access funds. It’ll seek input from residents on how best to spend the $140,000 in the account. The Cultural Council hopes to connect local artists with opportunities on cable, noted chairperson Alyson Tedechi.
Securing a future wellfield is top on the list for the Board of Water Commissioners said Superintendent Mike Gootee. Employing a second water operator with adequate pay is also key.
In 2021, the Tree Committee will continue its efforts to educate the public on what chairperson Fred Chanania called, “our richest heritage.” With tree cover over almost 60% of the town, taking proactive measures to prevent needless damage to trees, identifying significant and remarkable trees, and eventually implementing a tree replacement program are his committee’s focus.
Reopening the GAR Memorial Library and keeping it safe for the staff and public is on the top shelf for the Board of Library Trustees, said Wendy Reed. Resources needed include $600 per week for a dedicated cleaning staff; improvements to the HVAC system; and operational upgrades like signage, masks, sanitizer, and microphones to improve communication behind plexiglass at the checkout desk.
In addition to continued pandemic management and administering the COVID-19 vaccine, the health board is eyeing educating the public on an automated curbside trash and recycling program; implementing an improved waste management program; and monitoring the Steele landfill.
Planners want to establish an affordable housing trust and provide seed money for an all-access trail off Sullivan’s Court. Planning Board chairperson Ray Cook said the board's goals are an 8-unit housing development at 519 Main St.; updates to the scenic roads bylaw; and continued modernization of zoning bylaws.
Park and Recreation Commissioners want to develop a tiered fee schedule for field usage; look more deeply into the Summer Recreation program; collaborate with the Council on Aging; and consider possible amendments to the Pipestave Hill management plan.
Elise Grammer said the Historical Commission plans to pursue Phase III of its survey of significant homes and the need for cemetery signage; Rob Phillips said the River Access Committee is partnering with Essex County Greenbelt Association on newly acquired land along River Road and researching town-owned acreage at Ferry’s Landing; while Chip Wallace reported the Energy Advisory Committee is hoping to hold an Energy and Environmental Fair and explore more solar opportunities.
The Open Space Committee is working towards developing a trail along Mill Pond that people with disabilities can access as well, said chairperson John Dodge. A town-wide field management plan to encourage native species and pollinators and a fundraiser for the Artichoke River project are on the horizon.
Rich Baker of the Board of Assessors said reviewing utility costs in town and educating the public on other ways to lower taxes are his board’s focus; while Building Inspector Sam Joslin’s department is prioritizing the Chapter 40B Affordable Housing project on Coffin Street and the Pentucket building project; work on a flood plain bylaw; and evaluation of municipal buildings and facilities for ADA compliance.
Jennings stressed there are “no unimportant issues,” but said town leaders should analyze policies and projects for their relative importance and urgency. Projects can be ambitious, but must also be realistic and attainable, he added.
Jennings cited the following items on his radar for 2021: Response to COVID-19, efforts to secure a new wellfield, work on affordable housing regulations, the restructuring of the Middle Street Bridge, installation of the Page School playground, preservation of the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial, development of a storm water bylaw, and potential changes to the town’s form of government.
“We cannot do everything all at once, and choices must be made,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.