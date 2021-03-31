WEST NEWBURY — Town Manager Angus Jennings, who will be paid $150,858 this year and just negotiated a 2% pay increase for the next three fiscal years, is the highest-paid town employee.
Second in line is Police Chief Jeff Durand, who is making $122,400 this year and $124,848 as of July 1, followed by Public Works Director Wayne Amaral, who is paid $116,583 per year and will earn $118,915 in the next fiscal year.
Jennings’ new contract, approved at a selectmen meeting last week, runs from July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2024. He receives the same health insurance rates as most other nonunion town employees and is allotted 23 vacation days exclusive of legal holidays.
Jennings is allowed 10 sick days and two nonaccruing personal days per year. An extra vacation day is granted for each holiday he is required to work.
Jennings receives a monthly $300 vehicle allowance and the Internal Revenue Service’s standard mile reimbursement rate for business travel beyond a 50-mile radius. Unless specifically cited in the contract, he is entitled to all retirement, insurance, holidays and additional benefits available to other employees in accordance with the town’s personnel policy.
With selectmen’s approval, Jennings will be reimbursed reasonable costs for registration, travel and food to allow him to attend professional development courses, institutes and seminars needed to assist with job growth and for the good of the town. He is also authorized to pursue skills and certification with the International City/County Managers Association.
“Gaining and maintaining ICMA certification would require attending the requisite number of continuing ed courses,”Jennings said.
While the approximately $1,200 for dues is already covered in his training and travel expense budget, the larger issue would be taking time during the workday to participate.
“I’ve found it harder here in West Newbury than ever before in my career to find time for continuing education,” Jennings said, noting that “language in the contract wasn’t so much about budgeting for this as it was about documenting a shared objective of getting the staffing levels calibrated and workload better distributed so the organization is not so reliant on one individual in so many roles.”
In his first three years, Jennings worked to develop policies and protocols to deal with what he felt was an inefficient use of staff time, a lack of sufficient accountability, and “a sense of chaos at many times.”
His office was also responsible for numerous initiatives now viewed as being important to the town that were not identified as priorities when he arrived.
A few examples of a much-longer list include an expanded role for the harbormaster to provide more visibility and an enforcement presence on the Merrimack River during boating season; Community Preservation Act projects such as the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall renovation and the Page School playground replacement; refreshing the town website and amping up its social media presence; and updates to job descriptions, such as one that clarifies who is responsible for the reports necessary to maintain the town’s certification as a Green Community.
