NEWBURY — Carol Larocque, the town’s animal control officer who was investigated for the shooting death of a stray dog, tendered her resignation in August before the investigation began, according to Town Manager Tracy Blais.
Blais added that Larocque’s resignation was not related to the investigation.
Blais announced Larocque’s intention to resign, effective Oct. 16, during a Select Board meeting Sept. 27, about five weeks after West Newbury Deputy police Chief Patty Fisher received Larocque’s resignation letter Aug. 15.
“After 30 years as animal control officer for the town of Newbury, the decision to step down has not come easily,” she wrote in her letter. “I enjoy working with members of our community and with the officers of the Newbury Police Department as we strive to meet the needs of both animals and pet owners. I’m especially grateful for your support and assistance with some of the more challenging aspects of this position. However, as our town changes, the demands of the position necessary also change, and I feel the town and its residents will be better served by someone with fewer personal responsibilities.”
Larocque went on to write that she would be willing to assist the town’s new animal control officer on a case-by-case basis and help with the transition.
Larocque, who is originally from Nashua, New Hampshire, has been an animal control officer for more than 40 years. She has worked in Wenham, Hamilton, Rowley and Newburyport, where she served for 14 years until the mid-2000s. She also assists with Topsfield’s animal control needs.
The investigation of Larocque’s role in what was described as the euthanizing of a stray dog at the now-shuttered Hydrant Regency kennel in Rowley began after owner April Bernardt told police about the alleged incident.
Bernardt, who faces 40 animal cruelty charges, accused Larocque and Rowley Animal Control Officer Reed Wilson of shooting a dog at the kennel. Larocque served as Rowley’s assistant animal control officer at the time.
Bernardt was arraigned on the charges in Newburyport District Court on Sept. 14 and ordered held on $3,000 cash bail. Since her arraignment, Bernhardt has posted bail. She returned to court Friday for a brief pretrial hearing that mainly consisted of her receiving another court date, Dec. 20, as the case proceeds to a possible trial.
Court records show that Rowley police Sgt. Matthew Ziev received word Sept. 7 that a stray dog may have been euthanized with a rifle at the Route 1 kennel. He asked Bernhardt if she knew anything about the claim and she said that she did.
Bernhardt described the husky as a stray without a microchip, tags or collar that was found in Willowdale State Forest by a good Samaritan and brought to her kennel in late September 2021. The dog then bit her on two occasions, once so badly she got a rabies shot as a precaution. The dog remained in a crate following the incidents.
About that time, and unbeknownst to Bernhardt, the two officers came to the kennel armed with what appeared to be rifles. Their arrival was caught on video and Ziev was able to watch it.
“A few minutes later, April Bernhardt heard a shot, a dog yelp and then a second shot. Bernhardt indicated that this made her feel horrible and it was inhumane,” Ziev wrote in his report.
When asked why she did not call police after the shooting, Bernhardt said it was because “they are the animal police.”
Dave Rogers is the editor of the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
