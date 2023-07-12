MERRIMAC — The town of Merrimac recently announced the launch of its new website.
The new website (townofmerrimac.com) now features a user-friendly design and modern features to ensure that residents can easily access resources and important information.
“The Select Board was looking to actively pursue ways to increase service levels throughout the town of Merrimac, and our new website offers a way to provide better communication to our residents,” Select Board Chairperson Chris Manni said. “We encourage residents to explore our new site, as they can now access vital information with unlimited accessibility and ease.”
New features of the site include a community calendar to stay up to date with town events, social media integration with Merrimac’s Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn pages.
It also has a new staff directory that features new phone numbers to easily contact town leaders, department heads and committee members, agendas and minutes library, online payments and forms and a robust search feature.
The homepage features an expansive menu that allows users and visitors to access town government offices, online bill payments, elections and voting information, and community resources.
Residents can now subscribe to the site to receive email alerts of news updates and events posted on the website. Users can also apply for open municipal positions within Merrimac directly on the site.
The new website was created and designed by John Guilfoil Public Relations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.