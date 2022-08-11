SALISBURY — Since establishing its own water division last month, Salisbury's town manager said the transition has been mostly "seamless" for residents who now receive a quarterly bill from the town.
The town established a water division within the Public Works Department on July 1 to take over control of its water supply over from Pennichuck Corp., rather than enter into another five-year contract with the Merrimack, N.H., company.
The town was paying Pennichuck roughly $800,000 a year to administer its water system and Town Manager Neil Harrington said he is looking forward to taking a look at the fiscal 2023 budget, once all is said and done, to see what potential savings could have been realized.
"Once we know how much we actually spend and what the salaries are, we will evaluate how much we have been able to save," he said.
Residents had been receiving monthly water bills before the changeover but that was changed to quarterly, combined water and sewer billing in July.
"A few people had not heard that we were going to quarterly billing with water and they expressed the desire to continue to pay monthly, which we are allowing people to do. We just credit that toward their individual accounts But so far, so good. I think it will take the better part of a year to assess the entirety of the operation," Harrington said.
The first set of combined water and sewer bills went out to residents at the end of July, according to Harrington.
"There were some kinks, for sure, and some inaccurate data. We did get a small number of people calling and expressing concern but we handled all of those cases individually and I think we straightened most of them out," he said.
Making sure that billing amounts were correct and the right-numbered accounts went to the correct addresses proved to be the biggest concern for the new water division.
"There were a few issues. When you have over 4,000 accounts and you are transferring that much data from Pennichuck, you are liable to have a few kinks. But we have worked out almost all of the problems in a short time," Harrington said.
The town hired Chief Water Operator Frank Giordano in January and three other hires were made at the end of June, including a pair of former Pennichuck employees to work in the new water division.
A new staff position was also created within the water division that would eventually be filled by former Planning and Development Department employee Susan Johnson, according to Harrington.
"We have four people in the field for water and one person in the office. I'm sure we will iron out any remaining issues as time goes on but the staff has performed very well," he said.
Pennichuck had been operating out of a rented trailer next to the town's Elm Street sewer treatment plant that the new water division is currently using as its base of operations.
Harrington said the town has rented a newer, larger trailer which it has placed near the entrance of the sewer treatment plant, that is expected to become the new water division headquarters, once utilities are hooked up and all the computers can be connected to the town's fiber optic network.
"That is in process now and we are also erecting a fence around the perimeter of the site because we will be storing water-related materials, hydrants, piping and things like that there, as well some vehicles. But the staff will be moving in shortly," he said.
Although it may be a little too early to tell whether the operation is running at peak efficiency, Harrington said all signs indicate that the plan is working out "very well at this point."
Harrington also said Pennichuck was very cooperative during the transition.
"Their data people did a great job working with our computer folks to transfer the database over. Their staff was very helpful, we wound up hiring two of them, and the management was very helpful," he said.
