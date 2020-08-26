With a generally low in-person turnout since early voting began last weekend, some local communities are seeing the bulk of their ballots being cast via mail, although the polls will remain open throughout the rest of this week.
Wednesday is the last day to submit mail-in ballot applications for the primary Sept. 1, but local residents also have the option to cast early ballots through Thursday or Friday, depending on their community.
West Newbury Town Clerk Michael McCarron said his office has been "really busy" handling nearly 1,000 applications for mail-in ballots. He said there have only been about 70 voters coming to vote at the polls since they opened for the early voting period Saturday.
"It's probably more than we expected — a lot of people have requested ballots," McCarron said Tuesday, noting that 500 ballots have been returned to Town Hall so far. "The number of early voters has been relatively light, so we've been getting about two or three per hour."
Highlighting the large size of West Newbury's Town Annex building, McCarron said there have been no issues regarding safety or social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
"We're able to maintain social distancing and keeping everything separated because it's a pretty big space," McCarron said. "Voters have no contact with the tellers. We put double tables between them and people can be sure that we have hand sanitizer and masks available."
In Rowley, Town Clerk Susan Hazen said early voting was "very quiet" over the weekend but has picked up since then.
"We were open 12 hours (between Saturday and Sunday) and only waited on 19 voters," she said. "It was discouraging, but we had 26 voters on Monday."
Hazen attributed the low turnout to a potential lack of knowledge among residents. She hopes the numbers will improve before the election.
"People are still calling to ask if they can drop off applications and I tell them to just drop by and vote. They don't seem to know that early voting is available," Hazen said. "I have no way of predicting (the future turnouts), but we'll be there and ready with a full staff."
Newbury Town Clerk Leslie Haley said the town has had a very light turnout of about 30 people so far, with only four voters casting ballots Saturday and seven on Sunday.
Meanwhile, Haley said her office is handling a large number of mail-in ballots, a sign that many residents are simply choosing the remote method of voting.
"We have a ton of mail-in ballots ... I don't have a number right now but I'm just drowning in them," she said.
Salisbury Town Clerk Melinda Morrison said in-person early voting at Town Hall has been "extremely slow."
"Everybody has sent in their postcards to get ballots," she said, adding that her office has already mailed out more than 1,400 ballots.
"I expect it to be completely dead on Tuesday," Sept. 1, for the primary election, Morrison said. "Everybody has already voted by mail."
This year, all voters are eligible to vote by mail for all elections. To do so, residents must complete a vote-by-mail application, available on the Massachusetts Secretary of State's Office website and deliver it to their local election office by Wednesday. Residents may vote when their ballots arrive and then return their ballot to their local election office Sept. 1 by 8 p.m.
Early voting in Newburyport continues Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Thursday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Friday, 8 a.m. to noon. Mail-in applications should be sent to: City Clerk's Office, 60 Pleasant St., P.O. Box 550, Newburyport, MA 01950.
In Amesbury, early voting continues at City Hall Auditorium, 22 Friend St., on Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Thursday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Friday, 8 a.m. to noon. Mail-in applications should be sent to City Hall, Clerk's Office, 62 Friend Street, Amesbury, MA 01913 or dropped off in the secure dropbox on City Hall's front steps.
In Salisbury, early voting continues at Town Hall, 5 Beach Road, on Wednesday and Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mail-in applications should be sent by mail to Town Clerk’s Office, 5 Beach Road, Salisbury, MA 01952; by fax to 978-462-4176, or by email to townclerk@salisburyma.gov.
In Newbury, early voting continues at the Town Clerk's Office, 1 Kent Way, on Wednesday and Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. For information about mail-in ballots and where to mail them or drop them off, Newbury residents should call the town clerk's office at 978-465-0862 ext. 314/315.
In West Newbury, voters may cast ballots by mail via a drop-off box in the vestibule of the 1910 Town Office Building, 381 Main St. The vestibule is open 24/7, otherwise the town offices are presently closed to the public. Residents who prefer to cast a ballot in person for the state primary can vote early at the Town Annex, 379 Main St., on Wednesday and Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; and Friday, 8 a.m. to noon.
In Groveland, residents may vote at Town Hall, 183 Main St., on Wednesday and Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Friday, 8 a.m. to noon. Absentee or early vote-by-mail applications must be sent by mail to: Town Clerk's Office, 183 Main St., Groveland MA 01843; by fax to 978-469-5006; or by email to ecunniff@grovelandma.com.
In Rowley, early voting continues at Town Hall, 139 Main St., on Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; and Friday, 8 a.m. to noon.
To check your voter registration status, visit www.sec.state.ma.us/VoterRegistrationSearch/MyVoterRegStatus.aspx.
To download a vote-by-mail application, or for more information on early voting, visit www.sec.state.ma.us/ele/eleev/early-voting-by-mail.htm.
Staff writer Jack Shea can be reached via email at jshea@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3154. Follow him on Twitter @iamjackshea.
