NEWBURYPORT — The Pioneer League baseball and softball seasons have begun and two city councilors would like to see permanent road signs, crosswalks and a blinking yellow light on Merrimac Street to help keep young ballplayers safe.
The Pioneer League offers baseball for kindergartners through eighth-graders as well as softball for second- through eighth-graders at Lower Atkinson Common. Both seasons started Sunday.
Two years ago, the City Council attempted to slow drivers down on Merrimac Street by designating the area around Lower Atkinson Common as a safety zone and lowering the speed limit to 20 mph.
Ward 4 City Councilor Christine Wallace co-sponsored the 2021 ordinance, along with Ward 5 Councilor Jim McCauley and former at-large Councilor Charlie Tontar.
Wallace was to file a memorandum Monday night to remind the council that work on the safety zone has yet to be completed. The memorandum included a March 30 letter asking for temporary traffic signs to again be placed on Merrimac Street near the common.
“That area needs permanent solutions that have been in the works for a long time,” she said. “We need to put in the infrastructure to make it safe, so we need sidewalks, crosswalks and a blinking, yellow traffic light.”
Wallace also said that because construction of a handicapped-assessible park at Atkinson Common is slated to begin soon, she wants to make sure the children playing there are safe – as well as those on the baseball and softball diamonds.
“We’ve got a new park coming in that’s not protected by a sidewalk and you’ll have these children trying to get out of their cars with all of this traffic going by,” she said. “That makes no sense to me.”
Wallace added that the city is not funding critical safety projects.
“It’s time that we invested in a bit of additional infrastructure, especially with the changes coming to the park,” she said.
McCauley said he and Wallace would like to prod Mayor Sean Reardon’s administration into completing work on the safety zone.
“We’re headed into the budget season now and are already talking about having some money leftover in free cash. We would like to allocate some of that to complete this project since the kids are there now. It’s mostly paint and signs, and I don’t think that is an unreasonable ask,” he said. “We also want to keep the scope on the safety zone and not get caught up in the bigger master plan in the whole area.”
City Chief of Staff Andrew Levine said the administration has had excellent conversations about traffic safety with Wallace and McCauley and that Reardon is looking to complete the safety zone this spring.
The safety zone extends down Merrimac Street from the intersection with Moulton Street to the Plummer Avenue intersection. The zone also includes 125 feet on Plummer Avenue to better protect children at Seacoast Center at the corner of Plummer Avenue and Merrimac Street.
Police Lt. Matthew Simons said temporary road signs were recently installed near the common, as well as at the corner of Plummer Avenue and Merrimac Street.
“It’s a high traffic area and the traffic signs can act as a good deterrence or a wake-up call for motorists going through the area and not paying attention,” he said. “They can also slow people down in principle.”
Wallace said she was happy to see the recent police efforts on Merrimac Street.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News.
