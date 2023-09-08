AMESBURY — After an up-and-down few days in terms of traffic control at the newly opened Sgt. Jordan Shay Memorial Lower Elementary School, the Police Department is working with the school district to work out the kinks.
Superintendent Elizabeth McAndrews offered thanks to all those involved for their patience during the schools’ opening week as they continue to adjust the arrival and dismissal process.
Tuesday marked the first day for Shay students as well as those attending Cashman Elementary School next door.
“I want to reassure our families that every single staff member is keeping the health, safety and well-being of your child(ren) in the forefront of their mind,” McAndrews said.
She said that prior to the start of the school year, a large group of key people, including police Chief Craig Bailey, the deputy chief of police, student resource officers, the school liaison with the bus company, a bus driver, administration from both schools, and the director of finance and operations met to plan out “the safest and most efficient guidelines for arrival and dismissal with two schools now located on one campus.”
“In addition, I met with a member of the community who is involved in the arrival and dismissal process to solicit feedback from that perspective. I believe that we started with a well-informed plan,” McAndrews said.
Bailey said things ran well, initially.
“I want to say everything went pretty flawlessly on Tuesday. One of our major goals between the School Department and the Police Department was to keep as much traffic off of Lions Mouth Road as possible. and on Tuesday, we did a great job of that,” Bailey said.
But things didn’t run as smooth the next day and Bailey said he had an idea why: kindergartners had their first day.
“What happens with kindergarten kids is that typically parents like to drive those kids to school. They don’t take the bus. So we had about, I think it was 160 for kindergarten and out of that 160, you’re probably looking at 80% of those drive cars,” Bailey said.
School Committee member Mel Webster addressed traffic concerns, noting that in the past, there had only been one school of 400 people in that location.
“Now, you’ve got 1,000 people going in and out of the same exact road,” Webster said.
He said the fact that both schools begin and end at the same time only compounds the issue. He noted that most of the buses are chock-full with many late bus applicants also needing space. The end result, he said, may be the need for more buses.
Mayor Kassandra Gove said she has been on site the first few days to support the school team and that she has been very impressed with their efforts managing pickup and drop-off.
“Like any start to the school year, the new traffic flow will take getting used to but it appears many have picked it up quickly. Families have been patient and considerate, and I know it’s making a difference for the children and staff who are making big adjustments this time of year,” Gove said.
Bailey said the traffic issue has only been a problem during pickup, and not drop-offs. He spoke about how his department has worked with school administrators to come up with a possible solution.
“It’s a little bit of a change in the traffic pattern. Basically, the kindergarten parents will be directed to another spot in the parking lot and their children will be brought to them. So they’re going to a different spot in the Shay parking lot that’s going to be separate from the main body pickup and drop-off,” Bailey said.
He said prior to this, parents would either have a blue, yellow or green indicator in their vehicle. Parents dropping off and picking up have yellow for Shay, blue for Cashman and green for both.
“For kindergarten, what we added was the pink card. So kindergarten is now going to get a pink card, which helps all the people in the parking lot kind of tell them where they need to go to pick up their kids. It’s super important that parents really put those stickers out because a lot of the parents weren’t putting the stickers out, which is making our jobs a little bit more difficult,” Bailey said.
McAndrew echoed his optimism about the new changes.
“We believe that the small adjustments that we are making each day are having a positive impact. We are thrilled that so many families are choosing to send their students by bus to CES and/or Shay. With this increase, we are continuing to work with the bus company to make the necessary adjustments to ensure the balance of ridership on each bus,” McAndrews said.
Bailey expressed his gratitude for the patience he has seen from parents.
“Being a parent myself that has raised four boys, I understand pickup and drop-offs and I understand how frustrating they can get. One of the biggest things that I would, in the past, have gotten frustrated with is when I got no direction. The parents have been phenomenal when they’ve been given direction,” Bailey said.
He thanked McAndrews and other school officials for working with police, and asked for a little more patience in resolving the issue.
“We’re working out the kinks for the first week or so – may go into the second week. We’re looking for a little bit of patience. But at the end result, I can promise you we’ll be better than where we were last year, which was horrible. We’re way ahead now compared to where we were last year,” Bailey said.
The dismissal on Thursday saw the new process implemented for the first time, with traffic moving at a smoother rate than on Wednesday. Gove could be seen handing out water to students on their way out.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
