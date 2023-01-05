SALISBURY — Outdoor enthusiasts enjoying the town’s rail trail Wednesday morning may have come across a unique sight as the Northeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council’s mountain bike and ATV unit conducted its monthly training.
NEMLEC is a consortium of police departments in Middlesex and Essex counties, and two county sheriff departments in which member agencies operate by sharing resources and personnel, providing services to each other that might not be available to one, according to the organization’s website. There are 61 communities that make up NEMLEC, including Salisbury.
Thirty-six officers conducted their training from 9 a.m. until noon, according to Natick police Deputy Chief Brian Lauzon, the leader of the training. Lauzon told The Daily News why it is important for the unit to train in various areas.
“We’re part of a very large law enforcement council that’s been established for years and years and years, NEMLEC, and two of our communities are Salisbury and Amesbury,” Lauzon said. “We’d like to get out as a benefit, not only for the people of the communities to see us, but also for our officers that are assigned to these specialized units to visit these areas so they establish a rapport with them and they know the geography because they could get a call out tonight at four o’clock or two o’clock in the morning to come out here.”
Lauzon said the unit trains four hours a month, 12 months a year. He explained why they believed now was the best time to use the rail trail as a training ground.
“We expect that the trails are used less now than they are in June, July, May, September because we’re putting 30 mountain bike officers out there, and we don’t want to be an inconvenience to the people that are using it for recreation,” Lauzon said.
The ATV part of the unit completed their training in Tewksbury, Lauzon added.
Lt. Joseph Casey of the Medford Police Department was one of the supervisors of the training. He explained how the unit is typically called upon for either crowd control or search and rescue.
“We’ll go into a community where someone who’s wandering off in the woods and maybe it’s a distressed individual, maybe it’s someone suffering from mental health issues or maybe it’s a lost hiker who got injured and can’t find their way out of the area,” Casey said. “And we’ll go in and conduct a search and locate that person and render whatever assistance they need to get them out and get them to safety.”
Lauzon said he hopes to see the unit expand to 50 officers. He said NEMLEC offers what he called “cobweb” training to its member communities, and that training is required to apply to be in the unit. He expressed gratitude for the cooperation of member communities.
“We just want to thank the chiefs in both of our communities, Amesbury and Salisbury, for allowing us to use their properties, Lauzon said. “It’s a good thing for us to get out here, and again, it’s situational awareness. It’s understanding what the geography is, where the locations are.”
He added, “I mean, I come from Natick, which is one of the southern-most communities that are involved with NEMLEC, but the person who put this together was from a local community. So we just thank the communities for allowing us the opportunity to train here.”
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.