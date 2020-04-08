NEWBURYPORT — For months, the owners of The Screening Room have been working behind closed doors to pass custody of the movie theater to The Actors Studio of Newburyport after 38 years of operation on State Street.
But with the coronavirus pandemic in full effect, the transaction’s future remains up in the air.
The Screening Room is owned by Andrew Mungo and Nancy Langsam, who decided in May that while the theater is going strong and gaining new popularity, it was time for them to move on and find new operators.
As Mungo explained, he and Langsam are both in their 70s and have personal challenges. He has Parkinson’s disease while Langsam copes with problems caused by two serious car accidents.
“We are getting older and we can't go on forever, so we thought the time had come to move the operation to someone else,” Mungo said.
The two wrote up a mission statement and began to quietly circulate it in the local business community, with hope of finding a nonprofit organization to carry on The Screening Room’s legacy.
But because they feared their audience would not understand and would think there were problems behind the scenes, Mungo and Langsam decided not to go public with the decision.
The Actors Studio later emerged as the strongest contender for owning the theater, with Executive Director Marc Clopton enthusiastically leading the charge. They agreed to work toward the theater’s transfer.
As Mungo explained, the transfer would be an opportunity for The Screening Room to take on an even greater role in the community.
“We still felt that it could go on, not as just a movie theater, but as an arts program that has movies, theater, rentals, classes, and The Actors Studio was the perfect replacement,” Mungo said. “There would be a mix of things, and there would be a nonprofit behind it with a board so it could go on and on and on. I could imagine it would still be here 100 years from now.”
Clopton said The Actors Studio board also saw the situation as a chance to increase its offerings to local residents, with a lecture series and other features in mind, while also continuing to provide “great” movies.
“We couldn’t imagine Newburyport without The Screening Room, and we thought it would fit with our mission and give us another way to broaden our presence,” Clopton said.
But as fate would have it, the coronavirus struck, and the statewide shutdowns went into effect the day Clopton delivered a letter of intent to Mungo from The Actors Studio’s attorney. The transaction was effectively halted, leaving both parties uncertain about what to do next.
“We were on the same page, but now it becomes difficult,” Mungo said, adding that while The Screening Room’s landlord waived April’s rent, he is unsure how long he will be able to handle expenses.
“We still have utilities, pest control and expenses, and we can only absorb that for so long,” Mungo said.
And as Clopton explained, the entire purchase was predicated on The Actors Studio holding a “significant” fundraiser, which is now out of reach due to the unprecedented and unpredictable impact of the coronavirus on the economy.
“We have no plans at the moment (for raising money),” Clopton said. “I’m not sure this is a time to ask people to dig deep in their pockets because everything is so uncertain. It’s terrible timing.”
With the deal on hold, Clopton said The Actors Studio has adopted a “wait-and-see” attitude. Clopton said he still feels optimistic that with support from local residents, the studio’s plans to acquire the theater could move forward once the pandemic subsides.
“We expect that when the economy bounces or stumbles back, we’ll still be here, and we expect that the love and support and need for The Screening Room will remain important to the community,” Clopton said.
Mungo also said he hopes the transfer will still go through and that The Actors Studio will provide a bright future for The Screening Room.
“I'm optimistic that if The Actors Studio takes over, they would solidify it for the future and I could retire thinking I had preserved this creation for future generations,” Mungo said.
Mungo again expressed his hope for the future, highlighting the popularity of vaudeville after the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic and the cultural renaissance that came about during the Roaring '20s.
“At the end of this pandemic, there will be a period when people will think nothing will be the same, but the human spirit will emerge again and we will be together as people,” Mungo said. “I think that we will survive. We remain hopeful that we can institutionalize this operation and have it go beyond our lifetimes.”
For more information on The Screening Room, visit http://www.newburyportmovies.com/.
For more information on The Actors Studio, visit https://www.newburyportacting.org/.
