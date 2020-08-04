NEWBURYPORT — Lisa Dube, a clinical social worker and specialist in working with transgender individuals and their families, will visit "The Morning Show" on Thursday.
Host Mary Jacobsen will interview Dube about the diversity of people covered by the umbrella term "transgender," common misunderstandings about transgender individuals, as well as the distinction between gender identity and gender expression.
Dube will discuss the differences in how younger and older generations view gender, and delve into ways communities can be more understanding of transgender individuals.
Also on the show, Artistic Director of the Newburyport Chamber Music Festival David Yang will talk about some of the events' highlights. The festival, which kicks off Wednesday and will continue for two weeks, will be a mixture of virtual and live events.
For more information, visit www.newburyportchambermusic.org.
"The Morning Show" will broadcast live at 9 a.m. on Channel 9 and will stream live on PortMedia’s YouTube channel (click on the YouTube icon at www.NCMHub.org). After broadcast, the show is available for viewing on the YouTube playlist for "The Morning Show."
Each show will also be available as a podcast on the Sound Cloud (click on the cloud icon at www.NCMHub.org and scroll down).
