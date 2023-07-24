NEWBURYPORT — Licensed social worker Lisa Dube will visit “The Morning Show” on Thursday to discuss fears and misconceptions that are fueling a growing number of legislative bans on gender affirmative care for transgender youths in numerous red states across the country.
Dube’s private practice, Merrimack River Wellness, focuses on the therapeutic needs of transgender youths, adults and their families.
Among the greatest misconceptions driving the bans, Dube reports, is that children under 18 receive surgery, but as Dube emphasizes, this is not true.
Dube will discuss how such bans are affecting the safety and access to care for youths, families, and providers, not only in states where the legislation has passed or is pending, but also in states such as Massachusetts, where gender affirming care is legal, but providers nonetheless receive threats.
Dube will also talk about the importance of family support as well as ways everyone in a community can become an ally.
As discouraging as the bans and misconceptions have been, Dube finds hope in her belief that “in the end, love will win.”
To learn more about Dube’s practice, visit: merrimackriverwellness.com
“The Morning Show” airs Thursdays at 9 a.m. on Channel 9 and WJOP (FM 96.3) and streams on YouTube (at NCMHub.org). After broadcast, click Playlist on YouTube and scroll down.
