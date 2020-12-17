WEST NEWBURY — The Board of Health reminds residents that due to Thursday's snowstorm, trash and recycling collection scheduled for Friday, Dec. 18, is delayed one day. Be sure to have barrels curbside by 6 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19.
Trash, recycling pickup delayed due to storm
