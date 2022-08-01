NEWBURYPORT — In the wake of five public trees being cut down on State Street weeks ago without full city approval, the Tree Commission will hold a special meeting to discuss how to avoid similar situations and other relevant topics.
Commission President Sheila Taintor said the meeting, to be held Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Community Center, will discuss the procedures for authorizing the removal and replacement of public street trees.
“This meeting has been scheduled as a result of the recent removal of five honey locusts on State Street, but will not focus solely on that project,” she wrote. “While this will not be a formal public hearing on the State Street trees, there will be an opportunity for public comment.”
The initial decision by Newburyport Bank to cut down the five trees drew fire from patrons and the Tree Commission, which accused the bank of not following city rules. A Tree Commission member said the bank neglected to inform the commission about its plans to remove the trees, which meant that a required public hearing did not take place.
A bank official said the old trees were causing damage to the brick sidewalk as their roots spread out and adversely affected the building’s facade. Before proceeding, the bank contacted the city’s tree warden and thought it had received approval to cut down the trees.
The same official said the bank would plant Japanese lilacs in the spring but the bank did not plant them until July 21. The move provoked tree officials to accuse the bank of pandering to angry residents and planting them at the wrong time of year.
A bank official did not respond to an email or phone call seeking comment by the newspaper’s deadline.
