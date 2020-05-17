Tree commissioner: Annual spring planting completed    

NEWBURYPORT - More than 60 trees, including 15 elm, maple and cherry trees donated by a local bank, were planted last week across Newburyport, part of the city’s annual spring tree-planting project.
Tree Commission Chair Connie Preston said the plantings were delayed a few weeks due to the city’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, but added the timing could not have been better.
“I’m super excited,” Preston said.
Preston said the plantings were done Tuesday and Wednesday by Coastal Landscaping of Seabrook. Trees can be found on Low Street, Fair Street and several other locations scattered around the city.
Fifteen of the trees were given to the city by the Institute For Savings which donated a total of 200 trees to the 13 communities where the bank has offices. The donations were to commemorate last month’s Earth Day, as well as the bank’s 200th anniversary.
“Hopefully these beautiful trees will provide a little happiness and hope for those who pass by,” Michael Jones, Institute For Savings president and chief executive officer, said on Thursday.
Now that the trees are planted, they will be mostly maintained by the Friends of Newburyport Trees (FoNT). FoNT volunteers are currently in the process of placing water bags on the new trees.
“We will not plant trees we cannot care for,” Preston said.
A vendor will then fill the bags with water weekly until September, according to FoNT member Chris Miller, who said he was “thrilled” to get the spring planting completed during the coronavirus.
“Under the circumstances, this has been tough but we’ve been able to pull it off,” Miller, one of four FoNT volunteers, said .
Homeowners are also encouraged to make sure those bags remain full during the year, according to Preston.
Preston said anyone interested in having a tree planted by their homes should contact the city’s Department of Public Services, via its website, which will funnel the requests to the Tree Commission.
“I’m psyched people appreciate the trees,” Preston said.
Asked about the health of the city’s trees, Preston said her commission was always keeping an eye on what she called the “insect du jour” with the current pest being the emerald ash borer. Over the last year, the Asian-native beetle has killed ash trees across the country and has been seen as close by as Andover.
Preston said the borer has not been spotted in Newburyport but as a precaution, the city is treating its ash trees in anticipation of their arrival.
“It’s only a matter of time before the emerald ash borer is everywhere,” Preston said.
For more information or to volunteer with the Friends of Newburyport Trees visit: fontrees.org/donate-now
Dave Rogers is a staff reporter with the Newburyport Daily News. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.