WEST NEWBURY — To describe something as an act of public vandalism frequently conjures up images of offensive graffiti spray-painted on a wall or gravestones tipped over in the local cemetery.
But members of the Open Space Committee are sounding the alarm over vandalism of another kind — the destruction of trees on town-owned land.
“Some kids cut down around 10 trees and built a platform with them and regular building materials on the Withers Conservation Area,” committee Chair John Dodge said.
Dodge and colleague Jessica Azenaro helped Conservation Agent Bert Comins dismantle the structure and remove the building materials.
“A note was left at the platform asking whoever built it to come forward but no one did,” Comins said. He was told the vandals were high school students.
The 24-acre town-owned Conservation Area offers views along the Upper Artichoke Reservoir and connects to a forest. The area, acquired in 1969, is used for hiking, running, birding, fishing, snowshoeing and walking dogs.
Access to the trail is from a right-of-way next to Insight Meditation Center on Middle Street or across the bridge on Plummer Spring Road in Newburyport.
There is a hunting stand in Withers as well as in the woods off Brake Hill Terrace, according to committee members, although Comins said he is unaware of a deer platform in the town-owned woods previously known as the Crave Property.
“Cutting trees or any other natural vegetation and building structures on conservation properties in West Newbury is prohibited,” he stressed.
Committee member Jean Lambert said National Grid's cutting of trees along River Road this spring was equally devastating.
Comins said the tree cutting was legitimate. It occurred on the National Grid right-of-way and “is part of safety measures mandated by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to prevent arcing electricity from high voltage transmission lines,” he said.
But Lambert sees it differently.
“The River Road desecration was on the town right-of-way, on a certified river trail, and involved more than a half dozen old-growth trees of significant circumference,” she said. “National Grid went awry here without needing to, left a dangerous situation in the form of several stumps with large, dangerous spikes, and destroyed part of a scenic road used for recreation by many. So lots of reasons that make this situation equal to, and perhaps even more important, than the saplings destroyed at Withers.”
In the face of increased impact from climate change, environmentalists are prioritizing the protection of tree canopies through the preservation of older trees with fuller leaf coverage. Trees are prized for their ability to clean the air, reduce noise pollution, absorb stormwater runoff and store carbon dioxide — slowing the accumulation of greenhouse gases.
At a Municipal Vulnerable Preparedness workshop held at the Town Annex in February, many local residents identified protecting old-growth trees as a priority in the comprehensive resilience plan for West Newbury.
A virtual listening session yet to be scheduled is expected to include an overview of the MVP process, a look at local climate change hazards, and an outline of priority actions. The town was awarded a $25,000 grant to participate in the state’s MVP program, which may eventually make it eligible for MVP Action grant funding.
“What National Grid did is vandalism as much as at Withers. The two together offer a good illustration of two different types of vandalism — teenage and seemingly ‘official,’" Lambert said. “Both diminish West Newbury.”
