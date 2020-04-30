If a tree falls in the forest, and no one is there to hear it, does it make a sound?
Do you remember the first time this query was presented to you? You were probably 9. At first, it seemed easy enough – of course there is a sound! Oh dear, wait a minute. Perhaps, you had some vague notion about the existence of sound waves, and ears, and how you needed both to perceive sound. Uh-oh.
This may have been the moment when your mind was first boggled.
For the past few years Friends of Newburyport Trees (FoNT) celebrated Arbor Day (always the last Friday in April) with a family event in Atkinson Park. Kids, games, scavenger hunts, pruning demonstrations, tree giveaways, tree shaped lollipops, etc. The mayor would read the proclamation, a document replete with whereases and in whiches. Trees were publicly acknowledged, thanked and honored.
Not this year. If no one gathered to celebrate Arbor Day (April 24), traditionally acknowledged by planting trees and reading of the Arbor Day Proclamation, all done by and in the presence of a group of citizens standing very close to each other, did it still count? Did Arbor Day happen?
Don’t worry. The Arbor Day Foundation, founded in 1972, the same year President Richard Nixon declared Arbor Day to be a national holiday, never sleeps, and continues to fulfill its mission “to inspire people to plant, nurture, and celebrate trees.”
The headquarters are in Nebraska, but the scope of the work is global – a healthy pandemic. In 43 years, the foundation has planted or distributed 250 million trees.
Our Tree Commission, too, is continuing with its work. Its spring planting, 61 street trees, is scheduled for early May. Pruning and mulching of the youngest street trees (over 200) will happen, though not in the frenzy of activity over one or two weekends as in the past, but piecemeal, a bit here and a bit here, clipping and chipping away at the inventory by dedicated and solitary Tree Commission and FoNT volunteers.
The Recognition Tree on the Clipper City Rail Trail near Washington Street is ready and willing to sprout more leaves. To order a leaf or to make a donation toward all the tree work that the Tree Commission and Friends of Newburyport Trees do, visit the FoNT website at fontrees.org. Your donations keep us growing.
Over the course of a lifetime, the average person consumes, uses, somehow absorbs the wood of about 200 trees. This fun fact, which is mind boggling, is why we have to keep planting more and more trees, as fast as ever we can!
I am a member of the Arbor Day Foundation. It costs a very modest $10. When you join, you will receive 10 bare root trees, which look exactly like twigs with a few roots at one end, in a plastic bag. I got my bag late last fall. The ground was already half frozen and I didn’t think I could still place them in pots. This made me very cranky, so to punish the Arbor Day Foundation for sending them so late, I threw the plastic bag outside, unopened, and left it there all winter. Take that, Arbor Day Foundation!
Last week, I opened the bag expecting to see a sorry dead mess. They were all alive; one even had tiny green leaves. In the sealed, airless bag were two arrowwood viburnums, two oaks (burr, red), a Colorado blue spruce, a gray dogwood, a river birch, a Sargent crabapple, a tuliptree (a personal favorite), and a Washington hawthorn.
Now, they are all in pots, breathing in and breathing out: deep, painless, unencumbered breaths. What they exhale, I happily and healthfully inhale. I can get as close to them as I want.
Jane Niebling is a Newburyport Tree Commission volunteer.
