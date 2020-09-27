Fall is a great time to plant trees. Many nurseries offer discounts so that they do not have to overwinter trees. The cooler weather means the soil stays moist longer and planting trees in the fall means they don't undergo as much of a transplant shock as in the late spring/summer.
There are a few trees that bloom mid to late season that Friends of Newburyport Trees would like to highlight.
A July bloomer is the Sourwood Tree or Oxydendrum arboretum. Sourwood is a native tree growing 15 feet wide and 20-30 feet tall. It has fragrant white flowers on drooping panicles. When the blooms fade, small white seeds persist into the fall when the tree bursts into brilliant red to burgundy foliage. Massachusetts is its most northern range and trees often take a few years to get started but are worth the wait.
Another July bloomer is Stewartia pasudocamellia or Japanese Stewartia. The flowers are camellia like – hence its Latin name – large white with showy orange anthers. The tree grows 20-30 feet tall and wide and can be either a single or multi-stem specimen. As the tree matures, the bark exfoliates and offers patterns of grey, cinnamon and whitish-olive which give it great winter interest. The fall foliage ranges from yellow to red to reddish-purple.
The Pagoda Tree (Styphnolobium japonicum) blooms in late July/August with creamy white, small pea-like flowers that are fragrant. Three of these trees border the parking lot next to Central Congregational Church on Titcomb Street. The Pagoda tree is a big shade tree growing 50 feet tall. This tree is also a great street tree handling both air pollution and drought conditions.
A September blooming tree is the Seven Son Flower or Heptacodium miconioides. Flowers are white and held in upright open panicles. The seed capsules turn pink-red after bloom. This is a small tree perfect for a home garden growing 15-20 feet tall and 10-15 feet wide. The tree also offers winter interest with papery, exfoliating bark.
Trees can be planted through the middle of October as the roots will continue to grow until the ground freezes. The roots then remain dormant until March.
When planting, the hole should be as deep as the soil ball but twice as wide. Container grown trees often have circling roots and the ball needs to be opened and the roots untangled. Other trees come as ball and burlap; the wire cage and the burlap need to be removed at the time of planting. It is important to pull the soil gently away from the tree trunk until you find the flare at the base of the tree and the top roots.
Why is it important to expose the tree flare? Air exchange occurs at the base of the tree and the larger top roots form the major support system for the tree. If these roots are buried, the tree will begin to put out a new root system that will never be as strong and the original roots will slowly die. Better to plant the tree an inch too high than too low.
Water the tree when the hole is half filled with soil and let drain. Then finish putting the soil and mulch lightly – not letting the mulch touch the bark. Mulching to the drip line of the new tree will protect it from damage from weed whackers or lawn mowers.
Water your new tree every four days for the first two weeks and then at least once a week until the cold weather arrives. A long slow trickle of water is the best way. If December/January is unusually warm and dry, take five gallons of water out to the tree. The tree will need to be watered in its first two seasons – a gator bag can help during the summer months.
A healthy urban forest combats climate change, helps clean the air we breathe, cools temperatures in the summer, increases property values and make a more beautiful Newburyport.
Jean Berger is a professional landscape designer and a member of Friends of Newburyport Trees.
