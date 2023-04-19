Housekeeping, editing and pruning – they’re all essential for health and success. Most of us know that much. But nagging questions remain – when, how and how much?
Trees like to be pruned in the early spring before they have quite woken up. Most shrubs prefer to wait until after they flower. There are anomalies, like the confusing fall hydrangeas. I am paralyzed with doubt when confronted by my rangy hydrangea; most years, I avoid eye contact and hope for the best.
Fortunately, for all anxious but hopeful potential pruners, the Friends of Newburyport Trees has arranged a pruning clinic on Saturday, April 22, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the YWCA Greater Newburyport at 13 Market St. (Rain date is April 29). During those 90 minutes, there will be a question-and-answer session and demonstrations. Mayor Sean Reardon is scheduled to be there at 10 a.m. to read the Arbor Day proclamation.
All questions will be answered; all doubts banished. Massachusetts certified arborists Jean Berger, Dave Dylewski, Matthew Roberts and Mary Jo Ficocello will be there to teach us how to prune with confidence and style. What a relief.
After the clinic, you might see Tree Commission and FoNT volunteers on High and Merrimac streets pruning the street trees. This is an annual effort – a little snipping here and there, a little soothing layer of mulch, maybe a gator bag for hydration – a day at the spa for trees. The care and attention get them ready for a successful summer season.
If, emboldened by the pruning tutorial, you elect to prune your yard trees, don’t forget to add some mulch. Mulch will help retain moisture in the soil, protect the tree from the mower or weed whacker, and provide future nutrients. Here are a few tips:
Spread mulch out to the dripline of the tree.
Don’t “volcano.” Leave a space around the trunk, exposing the bark and the flare roots to air.
Prune any tiny new roots popping out from the trunk.
Let the previous layer of mulch decompose before applying a new layer.
In other tree-related news, the Tree Commission, a volunteer city board responsible for planning, planting and caring for the city’s street trees, has a new chairperson (Paul Knowlton) and new members (Bob Uhlig, Jean Berger, Stephanie Pellegrini and Becky McKnight).
Plans are underway for a spring planting of 28 trees in late May. These new trees will be allowed to put on some bulk for a year or two before their annual pruning regimen begins.
I’ve noticed while driving around the area that more and more communities are placing gator bags on their young trees. Newburyport has been using the watering bags for several years to good effect. Even with last summer’s lengthy drought, our young trees did quite well.
For more information about FoNT, visit fontrees.org.
For Tree Commission info, visit cityofnewburyport.com and click on “Boards/Commissions.”
Jane Niebling is a member of Friends of Newburyport Trees. Email her at Jane.niebling@comcast.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.