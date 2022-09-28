WEST NEWBURY — The West Newbury Tree Committee invites the public to the inauguration of the newly designated tree trail at Mill Pond Recreation Area on Saturday, Oct, 8, from 10:30 a.m to noon.
The event includes an hourlong guided trail walk that kicks off in the Upper Mill Pond parking area at 11 a.m.
Twenty-six trees are identified along the new trail. The signage includes descriptions of leaves, habitat, and historical/cultural points of interest. Each sign has a QR code to use with smartphones to find more information on the Tree Committee website.
This project was cooperatively developed by the West Newbury Tree Committee and the Mill Pond Committee. All are welcome to attend.
