Trees sought for Spring Street

NEWBURYPORT — More than a dozen Spring Street residents recently came together and raised nearly $3,000 to assist with the planting of trees for their street.
Leading the effort, Keith Eddings and Jack Santos sent letters to their neighbors in late March, explaining that many of the neighborhood's trees are nearing the end of their lives and will soon need to be removed by the city.
Prior to distributing these letters, Eddings and Santos invited Connie Preston, chair of the Newburyport Tree Commission, to walk the street and assess the condition of the trees.
Much like other areas of the city, many of Spring Street's trees are Norway maples, an invasive and aggressive species that the state banned from further planting more than a decade ago.
The city will remove these trees as they sicken and die, but new trees cannot be planted over the old stumps. So, Preston identified about a dozen sites where new trees could be planted in front of people's homes, if the residents agree.
Spring Street residents aren't the only people requesting trees in the city, though.
The Tree Commission has a list of about 40 residents waiting on funding to bring new trees to their neighborhoods.
To demonstrate their commitment, Eddings and Santos rallied their neighbors to cover the costs of 10 or so trees at $250 each.
They asked residents to make their donations to Friends of Newburyport Trees, a nonprofit, so that the money went directly to the cause without passing through different hands.
Crispin Miller, president of Friends of Newburyport Trees, supported Eddings and Santos in their efforts.
By raising money to cover the cost of the trees, Spring Street may now move to the front of the list and potentially get the new trees planted this fall. The idea is that the city would cover the additional $400 it costs to plant and water each tree for two years.
"This is what happens when a small neighborhood teams up with the city to do something good," Eddings said, noting that it was a collaboration among residents, the Tree Commission and the Friends of Newburyport Trees.
"All the neighbors got together and really opened up their pocketbooks," Santos said.
The city has guidelines for what trees can be planted along the street so they do not impede use of the sidewalk or affect utility lines, both below and above ground.
Some of the recommended smaller trees, as listed on the city website, include trident maple, hedge maple, magnolia, crabapple, cherry and Japanese snowbell.
On Tuesday, the City Council hosts a public hearing on the proposed fiscal 2022 budget, which will include a line item from the Department of Public Services proposing $94,250 for tree maintenance.
About one-third of that money will be for plantings. Eddings and Santos already spoke in support of this line item during one of the council's budget workshops earlier this month and will do so again as the council moves to a vote Tuesday.
For details on the meeting, which the public can attend in person or remotely, go to www.cityofnewburyport.com/city-council/events/296961.
