Trick-or-treating a go in some Greater Newburyport communities

NEWBURYPORT – Greater Newburyport community leaders recently announced kids will be trick-or-treating on Halloween, a question not only on the minds of children, but their parents in light of COVID-19 safety concerns.
The news, however, comes with plenty of safety advice and a call by at least one official to explore other ways of celebrating.
Mayors in Amesbury and Newburyport, along with Salisbury Town Manager Neil Harrington, announced coordinated trick-or-treating hours to keep the event as safe as possible.
Merrimac police Chief Eric Shears announced the same trick-or-treating hours Thursday but urged residents to consider alternatives to the tradition.
Trick-or-treating will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Halloween in each community and officials are encouraging residents to adhere to guidelines from the Massachusetts Department of Health and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC’s three-tiered color-coded guidelines describe low-risk activities such as pumpkins carving, virtual costume contests and socially distanced Halloween scavenger hunts.
Moderate-risk activities include small outdoor costume parades, trick-or-treating in driveways and yards, and filling goodie bags to leave outside. Traditional trick-or-treating and indoor costume parties and haunted houses are considered high-risk activities.
In a statement, Shears said it is important for all residents to remain vigilant and take the necessary precautions to prevent any further spread of the virus in the community.
“Though trick-or-treating will still take place this year, we are encouraging residents to explore other safer alternatives to celebrate Halloween,” Shears said.
Newburyport Mayor Donna Holaday said the idea of coordinating efforts among the three neighboring municipalities is an effort to keep residents in their own communities.
“It is up to individual families on whether or not to participate but if they decide to offer candy, please be outside with mask covering,” Holaday said in a statement.
Holaday’s statement went on to say whether communities make an announcement or not, residents will trick-or-treat regardless.
The CDC flyer came courtesy of Amesbury Mayor Kassandra Gove’s office and was approved by Holaday and Harrington.
Gove’s communication director, Caitlin Thayer, said there was no discussion on calling off trick-or-treating but rather how to move forward safely.
“We were definitely happy to get the guidance from the CDC and the state with their recommendations, which is what we based our recommendations off of,” Thayer said in an email.
Since the announcements, the social media response has been overwhelmingly positive. Thayer said.
“People are happy to be able to do something fairly normal with their kids, and people are talking about how to modify trick-or-treat to be able to do it safely,” Thayer said.
Amesbury Deputy Police Chief Craig Bailey called the approach a “great collaborative effort” between the communities. He also said the feedback from Amesbury residents was they did not want Halloween to be shut down like so many other activities since the coronavirus began spreading in March.
“I’m incredibly confident people will be safe and follow the CDC guidelines,” Bailey said.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
