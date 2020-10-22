WEST NEWBURY — There is good news for all the little ghosts and goblins in town — Halloween is on.
Selectmen agreed Monday to schedule trick-or-treat hours from 5 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 31. Although some people have expressed concern and said the event should be canceled for health and safety reasons because of the pandemic, selectmen said if state-sanctified guidelines are followed, trick-or-treat should go forward.
“My gut is — it can still be done safely,” Selectman Rick Parker said.
If some families don’t wish to participate, “That is completely fine,” said selectmen Chair David Archibald. And for homeowners who don’t want little zombies and vampires visiting their doorsteps this year, he offered some practical advice.
“Just don’t turn on your light,” Archibald said.
Colleague Glenn Kemper proposed switching to earlier hours — such as 4 to 6 p.m. — to make the event easier for youngsters traipsing from house to house to follow safety protocols, and maintain an appropriate distance from others who are also outside enjoying Halloween.
He stressed that comments he has received “overwhelmingly” support going forward with the annual activity.
But Parker favored keeping the traditional hours of 5 to 7 p.m. Venturing out in costume during the waning light of All Hallows' Eve creates the spooky atmosphere that is part of what makes Halloween fun, he insisted.
Archibald noted that because the holiday is on a weekend this year, people will have more time to carefully prepare before heading out and there should be less traffic on the roads.
“I don’t think it's a big deal, honestly,” Parker said.
“But who's going to your house, anyway?” Kemper joked, referring to the location of Parker’s Crane Neck Street home atop a hill. Parker acknowledged it has been quite awhile since any trick-or-treaters braved the extremely long driveway leading to his house.
Noting that private home parties are the biggest superspreaders of COVID-19, selectmen urged the public to follow state protocols for Halloween.
“So everyone can enjoy and have a happy, safe night,” Kemper said.
Visit www.wnewbury.org for more information.
